Houthi strikes Saudi industrial facilities after attacks on Al-Hudaydah port city

Sanaa [Yemen], July 25 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi group on Saturday stated that it carried out missile strikes on industrial facilities in Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, saying the operation was in response to what it described as Saudi attacks on the Yemeni port city of Al-Hudaydah.

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According to Iranian state media Press TV, the strikes were launched after Saudi forces carried out multiple attacks targeting a facility in Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen and Kamran Island. They also claimed that the country's air defence systems forced Saudi warplanes to leave Yemeni airspace.

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Reacting to the strikes, the rebel group accused Saudi Arabia of escalating tensions and warned Riyadh of consequences.

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"The Saudi regime bears the consequences for any developments that will occur as a result of its criminal step," the statement read, as quoted by Press TV.

The group further criticised Saudi Arabia for continuing military action instead of responding to Yemen's demand for an end to the prolonged blockade along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

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"Instead of complying with the rightful and just demand to lift the blockade on Yemen, the Saudi regime has committed a major folly that will cost it dearly," the statement read, as quoted by Press TV.

Warning of further escalation, the Iran-backed rebel groups said that the latest developments would change the nature of the conflict.

"By targeting Al-Hudaydah, the equation of 'escalation for escalation' will be the title of the next phase," it added.

This comes after the Houthi group claimed responsibility for an attack on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The claim followed Saudi strikes on Sanaa airport, further escalating tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed group.

Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that the group targeted Saudi vessels "ENCELIA" and "LAYLA" using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. He claimed the operation caused fires on both vessels.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the country's Transport General Authority, reported that all crew members aboard the Saudi-owned vessel ENCELIA were safe after the ship was targeted while transiting the Red Sea.

The Houthis have previously announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, accusing Riyadh of imposing restrictions on Yemen. The group has warned of further military action if what it describes as aggression against Yemen continues. (ANI)

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