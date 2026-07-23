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Home / World / Houthis claim attack on two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea days after Riyadh forces targeted Sanaa airport

Houthis claim attack on two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea days after Riyadh forces targeted Sanaa airport

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Sanaa [Yemen], July 23 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi group on Wednesday (local time) claimed responsibility for an attack on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, days after Saudi forces carried out strikes on Sanaa airport, escalating tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed group.

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Brigadier General Yahya Saree Qasim Saree, the official spokesperson for the Houthis, claimed in a statement on Telegram that the group's forces targeted two Saudi oil tankers identified as "ENCELIA" and "LAYLA".

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"Within the context of breaking the unjust and oppressive siege imposed by the Saudi enemy on our dear people for twelve years, and in affirmation of the equation of 'siege for a siege,' and in confirmation of the right of our great people to confront Saudi-American injustice and tyranny and to reclaim their wealth and legitimate rights," Saree said.

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He claimed that the rebel group carried out a "qualitative military operation" targeting the two vessels, which he alleged had violated a blockade imposed by the group in the Red Sea.

"The operation was carried out by a number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. The strikes were precise, thanks to Allah's grace and assistance, and resulted in a large fire broke out on both vessels," the statement read.

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The Houthi spokesperson further claimed that around ten ships were forced to retreat and return following the operation.

"The Armed Forces will continue their naval operations against the Saudi enemy and will persist in enforcing the 'A siege for a siege' equation," Saree said.

He warned that any further action against Yemen would be met with "large-scale operations" inside Saudi territory.

"We affirm to the Saudi enemy that any folly or aggression targeting our country will be met with large-scale operations deep within its territory, and the consequences will be dire for it, by Allah's will and power," he added.

The claim comes days after Saudi forces targeted Sanaa airport following heightened tensions over an Iranian aircraft linked to Mahan Air landing in Houthi-controlled territory.

Following the strikes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority (TGA), stated that all crew members aboard the Saudi-owned vessel ENCELIA are safe.

SPA, citing an official source at the TGA, said that the vessel, owned by a Saudi company, was targeted while transiting the Red Sea, resulting in a fire at the bow of the ship.

Earlier, the rebel group announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, accusing Riyadh of imposing an "unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen and warning of further escalation if Saudi Arabia continues what the group described as aggression.

In a separate statement, the group said that the decision was taken in response to what it called a prolonged blockade affecting Yemen's ports, airports and borders.

"The criminal Saudi enemy continues its unjust and oppressive siege on our dear people for nearly twelve years, plundering our resources and imposing a comprehensive blockade on our ports and airports by land, sea, and air," the statement read, adding that the blockade had intensified humanitarian suffering in Yemen and described it as "invalid and aggressive," and had no legal or humanitarian justification.

Announcing the measures, the Houthis declared "a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement."

The statement further said the group considered itself entitled to respond to what it called a blockade with a blockade and warned that any further escalation by Saudi Arabia would be met with a wider response. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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