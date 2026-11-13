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Home / World / Houthis claim drone strikes on Riyadh, Saudi military sites; coalition says drones intercepted

Houthis claim drone strikes on Riyadh, Saudi military sites; coalition says drones intercepted

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 13 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi militia has claimed to have carried out a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including Aramco facilities in Riyadh, a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, while the Saudi-led Coalition Forces said they intercepted and destroyed drones in the Eastern Region and Riyadh.

In statements issued on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that the group's forces had targeted the Aramco company in the Saudi capital with a drone, adding that the operation had achieved its objective.

"Our armed forces have just targeted the Aramco company in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a drone, and the operation achieved its objective successfully," Saree said.

In another statement, Saree claimed that the Houthis had targeted a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport using a drone and carried out a separate ballistic missile strike on Khamis Mushait Air Base.

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The Houthis "targeted a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport with a drone, and the operation achieved its objective, thanks be to God. Another operation targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base with a ballistic missile, and the strike was direct, thanks be to God," he said.

The Houthi spokesperson also claimed that the group's forces had again targeted pumping station number 7 along Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline using a drone.

Meanwhile, the Official Spokesperson for the Coalition Forces announced in a series of posts on X that air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed drones in Saudi Arabia.

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"Coalition: Intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Eastern Region," the spokesperson said in one post.

In a separate update, the Coalition Forces confirmed the interception of another drone in the Riyadh area, attributing its launch to the Houthi militia.

"Coalition: A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh area," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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