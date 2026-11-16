Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 16 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi armed forces on Sunday (local time) claimed responsibility for targeting King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, with two ballistic missiles.

In a statement issued on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, "Our armed forces successfully targeted King Khalid International Airport and the financial center in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with two ballistic missiles. The operation achieved its objective, thanks to God."

There was no immediate response from the Kingdom.

In an earlier statement, the Houthi military spokesperson claimed that the group's forces had launched six ballistic missiles at Saudi troop concentrations at the Qa'wa camp and adjoining locations in Lahj Governorate.

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According to Saree, the targets were Saudi forces operating under the command of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi. He claimed that the strikes were direct and resulted in dozens of casualties and the destruction of a large number of vehicles.

"Our armed forces successfully targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations under the command of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi at the Qa'wa camp and adjacent locations in Lahj Governorate with six ballistic missiles. The strikes were direct, thanks be to God, resulting in dozens of casualties and the destruction of a large number of vehicles," the statement read.

Separately, the Houthi military spokesperson alleged that Saudi warplanes had carried out 75 airstrikes and missile attacks over the preceding 24 hours in civilian areas across the provinces of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf and Marib.

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Saree said the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, along with missile strikes launched from Najran, and alleged that they had resulted in civilian casualties.

He further said that the total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began had reached 5,095.

Rejecting Saudi claims that two drones had been intercepted over the holy sites of Mecca and another over Medina, Saree described the reports as "a lie and a fabrication".

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"Our operations target only its oil facilities and military bases," he said, adding that Saudi Arabia should "accept defeat on the battlefield without hiding behind Islamic holy sites." (ANI)

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