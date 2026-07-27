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Home / World / Houthis claim strikes on Saudi crude oil infrastructure after drone attack in Al-Jawf Governorate

Houthis claim strikes on Saudi crude oil infrastructure after drone attack in Al-Jawf Governorate

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ANI
Updated At : 10:08 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Sanaa [Yemen], July 27 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday claimed to have carried out drone strikes on what it described as "sensitive" Saudi Arabia crude oil supply and transport infrastructure, saying the operation was launched in response to what it called the "Saudi enemy's drone incursions into Yemeni airspace."

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In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the group had targeted facilities linked to the transportation of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea city of Yanbu.

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"By the grace of God, a number of sensitive targets and points related to the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu were targeted by several drones in response to the Saudi enemy's drone incursions into Yemeni airspace," Saree said.

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The Houthis also said the operation followed what they described as the downing of a Saudi Bayraktar Akinci drone over Yemen's Al-Jawf Governorate.

According to footage released by the group, the drone was shot down while it was allegedly carrying out "hostile operations" in the airspace over Al-Jawf on July 26.

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The claims come amid renewed escalation in the conflict, with Saudi forces reportedly attacking Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah on Friday.

Hodeidah serves as a key maritime gateway for Houthi-controlled areas of northern Yemen and handles the majority of commercial goods and humanitarian assistance entering territories under the group's control.

Earlier on Saturday, the Houthi rebels carried out missile strikes on industrial facilities in Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, saying the operation was in response to what it described as Saudi attacks on the Yemeni port city of Al-Hudaydah.

According to Iranian state media Press TV, the strikes were launched after Saudi forces carried out multiple attacks targeting a facility in Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen and Kamran Island. They also claimed that the country's air defence systems forced Saudi warplanes to leave Yemeni airspace.

The Houthis have previously announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, particularly on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, accusing Riyadh of imposing restrictions on Yemen.

The group has warned of further military action if what it describes as aggression against Yemen continues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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