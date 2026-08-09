DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Houthis confirm they targeted Yemen's Al-Mokha port on Red Sea coast

Houthis confirm they targeted Yemen's Al-Mokha port on Red Sea coast

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sanaa [Yemen], August 9 (ANI): Yemen's Houthis have launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha in the nation's south-west, an area under the control of the internationally recognised government, Al Jazeera reported, citing Yemen Today TV and state-run Saba TV.

Advertisement

The development follows a statement from Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, who stated that the movement's forces had executed "a large-scale and precise" operation against the strategic maritime facility.

Advertisement

In their statement, the group claimed that the attack specifically targeted "Saudi enemy troops and weapons depots" stationed at the port site.

Advertisement

However, local media reports relayed by Al Jazeera painted a different picture on the ground. The director of Al-Mokha port was quoted by Yemen Today as confirming that several incoming missiles had directly struck civilian areas within the facility.

The strike marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, highlighting the persistent volatility surrounding Yemen's key Red Sea shipping lanes and port infrastructure.

Advertisement

In a parallel offensive demonstrating the group's widened operational scope, the Houthis on Sunday claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a Saudi Aramco refinery facility in Jazan, located in south-western Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border. Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated on Telegram that the movement had "successfully targeted the Aramco refinery in Jazan with a drone, achieving a precise strike" in retaliation for alleged Saudi drone incursions into Yemen's Saada and Hajjah governorates.

Addressing the incident, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy confirmed that industrial security firefighting teams had extinguished a fire that broke out at dawn at the Jazan refinery, adding in a post on X that "no injuries" were reported.

The assault on Jazan coincided with reports of an explosion and fire at a Saudi Aramco gas facility in Jubail, situated on the Kingdom's eastern coast. Israeli media outlet Channel 14 attributed the Jubail incident to the Yemeni Houthi group, pointing to a coordinated push against major Saudi energy hubs on both the Red Sea and Gulf coasts.

These combined strikes follow earlier Houthi claims in late July regarding ballistic missile and drone operations against Aramco sites in Jazan and Yanbu, as well as the group's announcement last month of a naval blockade against Riyadh along the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb Strait over an alleged blockade of Yemen, a claim Riyadh has denied.

Crucially, this latest wave of aerial strikes against Saudi energy infrastructure marks the first major assault on the Kingdom since Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey signed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" on Friday. Formed against the backdrop of mounting West Asian tensions, the pact stipulates that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all" in a bid to strengthen collective regional deterrence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts