Sanaa [Yemen], August 9 (ANI): Yemen's Houthis have launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha in the nation's south-west, an area under the control of the internationally recognised government, Al Jazeera reported, citing Yemen Today TV and state-run Saba TV.

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The development follows a statement from Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, who stated that the movement's forces had executed "a large-scale and precise" operation against the strategic maritime facility.

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In their statement, the group claimed that the attack specifically targeted "Saudi enemy troops and weapons depots" stationed at the port site.

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However, local media reports relayed by Al Jazeera painted a different picture on the ground. The director of Al-Mokha port was quoted by Yemen Today as confirming that several incoming missiles had directly struck civilian areas within the facility.

The strike marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, highlighting the persistent volatility surrounding Yemen's key Red Sea shipping lanes and port infrastructure.

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In a parallel offensive demonstrating the group's widened operational scope, the Houthis on Sunday claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a Saudi Aramco refinery facility in Jazan, located in south-western Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border. Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated on Telegram that the movement had "successfully targeted the Aramco refinery in Jazan with a drone, achieving a precise strike" in retaliation for alleged Saudi drone incursions into Yemen's Saada and Hajjah governorates.

Addressing the incident, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy confirmed that industrial security firefighting teams had extinguished a fire that broke out at dawn at the Jazan refinery, adding in a post on X that "no injuries" were reported.

The assault on Jazan coincided with reports of an explosion and fire at a Saudi Aramco gas facility in Jubail, situated on the Kingdom's eastern coast. Israeli media outlet Channel 14 attributed the Jubail incident to the Yemeni Houthi group, pointing to a coordinated push against major Saudi energy hubs on both the Red Sea and Gulf coasts.

These combined strikes follow earlier Houthi claims in late July regarding ballistic missile and drone operations against Aramco sites in Jazan and Yanbu, as well as the group's announcement last month of a naval blockade against Riyadh along the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb Strait over an alleged blockade of Yemen, a claim Riyadh has denied.

Crucially, this latest wave of aerial strikes against Saudi energy infrastructure marks the first major assault on the Kingdom since Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey signed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" on Friday. Formed against the backdrop of mounting West Asian tensions, the pact stipulates that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all" in a bid to strengthen collective regional deterrence. (ANI)

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