Houthis vow to resume attacks on Israeli ships
Yemen’s Houthi rebels warned shippers early Wednesday that “any Israeli vessel” travelling through nearby West Asian waters is now a target as Israel continues to block aid to the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination with US Donald Trump's special envoy on Egypt's Gaza reconstruction plan during a meeting in Doha, according to a joint statement.
