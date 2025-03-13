DT
PT
Houthis vow to resume attacks on Israeli ships

Houthis vow to resume attacks on Israeli ships

Yemen's Houthi rebels warned shippers early Wednesday that "any Israeli vessel" travelling through nearby West Asian waters is now a target as Israel continues to block aid to the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations and...
Agencies
Dubai, Updated At : 07:57 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Yemen’s Houthi rebels warned shippers early Wednesday that “any Israeli vessel” travelling through nearby West Asian waters is now a target as Israel continues to block aid to the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination with US Donald Trump's special envoy on Egypt's Gaza reconstruction plan during a meeting in Doha, according to a joint statement.

