DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / How did trip to India leave UK woman with 38 parasites in her brain

How did trip to India leave UK woman with 38 parasites in her brain

The parasites formed cysts in her brain due to which Lowri suffered severe headaches, recurrent seizures

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Credit: Social media and iStock
Advertisement

Never did Lowri Denman, a 42-year-old woman from the UK, ever imagine that her three-month trip to India in 2007 would end up her having 38 parasites in her brain.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

In 2010, Denman experienced a startling health scare when she passed a nearly one-metre-long tapeworm while using the bathroom at a restaurant. Even though the initial medical tests appeared normal, her health deteriorated over the following year.

Advertisement

In 2011, she suffered her first seizure. To her shock, brain scans revealed that there were 38 parasites lodged in her brain, leading doctors to diagnose her with neurocysticercosis, according to a BBC report.

How did it happen?

Advertisement

Doctors believe Lowri contracted the infection during a three-month trip to India in 2007. Although she avoided eating meat to reduce the risk of food poisoning, she is believed to have unknowingly consumed pork contaminated with microscopic eggs of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). These eggs can cause neurocysticercosis, a serious parasitic infection that affects the brain.

Turns out, the parasites formed cysts in her brain due to which Lowri suffered severe headaches, recurrent seizures, psychosis and other neurological complications.

Spent 6 months in neuropsychiatric hospital

Lowri was initially treated with antiparasitic medication and steroids. Later scans showed significant swelling around the parasites, leading to symptoms, including confusion, numbness, tingling sensations, paranoia, psychosis, severe anxiety and panic attacks. Her condition became so severe that she had to leave her job, move in with her father, and spend six months in a neuropsychiatric hospital.

The treatment eventually killed the parasites, eliminating the need for surgery. She returned to work in 2022.

What is neurocysticercosis?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), neurocysticercosis is a preventable parasitic infection of the central nervous system caused by the pork tapeworm Taenia solium. It is one of the leading causes of epilepsy worldwide. The disease develops when tapeworm larvae enter the bloodstream and travel to the brain, where they form fluid-filled cysts.

How is it transmitted?

According to WHO, people can become infected by:

  • Eating undercooked pork containing tapeworm larvae.
  • Consuming food or water contaminated with Taenia solium eggs.
  • Poor hygiene practices that allow tapeworm eggs to spread.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts