 How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it : The Tribune India

  • World
  • How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it
Explainer

How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it

Gaza authorities say 2,800 people have died and 11,000 have been injured during days of bombardment

How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it

A convoy of Israeli armoured personnel carriers heads towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel. AP/PTI



AP

London, October 18

Hamas and Israel have both been accused of breaking international law during their latest conflict, and the United Nations says it is collecting evidence of war crimes by all sides.

Enforcing the law amid the fog of war is difficult. Holding perpetrators to account once conflicts are over has often proved elusive.

Here is a look at some of the issues.

WHAT ARE THE RULES OF WAR?

The rules of armed conflict are governed by a set of internationally recognised laws and resolutions, including the United Nations charter, which prohibits aggressive wars but allows countries the right to self-defence.

Battlefield behaviour has international humanitarian laws including the Geneva Conventions, drawn up after World War II and agreed on by almost every nation.

The four conventions agreed upon in 1949 set out that civilians, the wounded and prisoners must be treated humanely in wartime. They ban murder, torture, hostage-taking and “humiliating and degrading treatment” and require fighters to treat the other side’s sick and wounded.

The rules apply both to wars between nations and conflicts, like that between Israel and Hamas, in which one of the parties is not a state.

Another key document in the law of war is the founding Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court, which defines as war crimes acts including intentional attacks on civilians, civilian settlements or humanitarian workers, destroying property where not militarily necessary, sexual violence and unlawful deportation.

Other agreements ban certain types of weapons, such as chemical or biological munitions. Most but not all countries have signed up to these.

HAS HAMAS COMMITTED WAR CRIMES?

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israeli towns and cities, and on October 7 sent hundreds of gunmen across the border from Gaza. They attacked and killed civilians—including children and elderly people—in their homes and neighbourhoods and kidnapped scores of others. Israel says at least 1,400 people died and 199 others were abducted.

Haim Abraham, a lecturer in law at University College London, said the evidence of crimes is clear.

“They massacred civilians at their homes. They kidnaped civilians, taking them hostage. All of these things are clearly war crimes,” he said.

Jeanne Sulzer, a lawyer with the Commission for International Justice of Amnesty International France, said the Geneva Conventions state that “civilians should never be taken hostage. If they are, that may be characterised as a war crime”.

HAS ISRAEL’S RESPONSE BEEN LEGAL?

The Israeli military has pounded Hamas-ruled Gaza with airstrikes, blocked deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity and told people to leave the northern half of the strip ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Gaza authorities say 2,800 people have died and 11,000 have been injured during days of bombardment.

Critics accuse Israel of collectively punishing Gaza’s 2 million residents.

The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross has said the instruction for hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, “coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law”.

The Israeli army says it follows international law and strikes only legitimate military targets as it seeks to root out militants who embed themselves among the civilian population.

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using munitions containing white phosphorus. The incendiary substance is not banned, but its use in densely populated areas has been widely condemned. The Israeli Defence Force has denied using white phosphorus as a weapon in Gaza.

CAN LAWBREAKERS BE HELD TO ACCOUNT?

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry says it is “collecting and preserving evidence of war crimes committed by all sides” in the current conflict. That evidence could be added to an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court into the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The Netherlands-based ICC has the power to prosecute nations’ officials for violations and order compensation for victims. But some countries – including the United States, Russia and Israel—do not recognise the court’s jurisdiction, and the ICC does not have a police force to execute arrest warrants.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER ROUTES?

While the ICC is the only permanent international tribunal set up to prosecute war crimes, other international courts including the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights can hear cases related to alleged violations.

So can domestic courts in Israel or elsewhere, Under US law, American victims could try to bring claims for compensation against Hamas in US courts.

As with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the prospect of prosecuting war crimes in the current conflict seems remote. But Amnesty International’s Sulzer said “legal initiatives are already a reality”.

She said French national and dual citizen victims of the Hamas attacks have already filed complaints in French courts.

Breaches of international law can also trigger sanctions – such as those imposed on Russia by the United States, the European Union and others over the invasion of Ukraine – and in rare cases draw UN-authorised military intervention.

#England #Gaza #Hamas #Israel #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol reach Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to seek blessings for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan', watch this endearing video

2
Jalandhar

Double murder shocks Jalandhar village; mother-daughter duo shot dead at home

3
Entertainment

Rekha shines bright at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash; Jaya Bachchan takes control

4
Entertainment

Hema Malini sings 'Tune o rangile' to Dharmendra at her 75th birthday bash, here are videos from celebration

5
Punjab

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

6
Himachal

Severe cold grips mid, higher hills in Himachal, Narkanda sees first snowfall in October

7
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

8
India

Hours before Joe Biden's Israel visit, 500 killed in Gaza hospital strike

9
India

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here's the complete list

10
Sports

PCB lodges complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ during Indo-Pak World Cup game

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled

US President Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as Israel-Hamas war enters 12th day

The US President was received by PM Netanyahu at the airport

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame

Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...

Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet

Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet

The cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the proposal of h...

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...

Adani Group ‘fleecing’ people: Rahul Gandhi

Adani Group ‘fleecing’ people: Rahul Gandhi

Was addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters


Cities

View All

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

Activists flay Punjab Govt for sending teachers to Singapore from Delhi airport instead of Amritsar's direct flights

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

724 seek licence to sell crackers in Chandigarh

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Delhi L-G gives nod to book 2 PWD officials

Convene joint meeting of NCR states, Gopal Rai writes to Yadav

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib