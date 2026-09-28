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Home / World / HP Assembly Speaker Pathania reaches Norway from Finland on official study tour

HP Assembly Speaker Pathania reaches Norway from Finland on official study tour

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Tromsø [Norway], September 28 (ANI): The Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has reached Tromsø in Norway from Rovaniemi in Finland as part of his official study tour following his participation in the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to a press release issued by the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday, Pathania reached Tromsø on Sunday evening and will remain in Norway until September 30.

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Tromsø, located in northern Norway, is widely known as the "Arctic Capital" and is renowned for its natural beauty, Arctic environment, northern lights and rich cultural life. The city, situated well north of the Arctic Circle, attracts tourists, researchers and nature enthusiasts.

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The Assembly Secretariat said Tromsø's geographical location gives it a distinct identity among Norwegian cities. During winter, the region experiences an extended period when the sun remains below the horizon, known as the polar night, while in summer the sun remains visible for several weeks, a phenomenon known as the midnight sun.

Tromsø is also an important centre for education and research and is home to UiT The Arctic University of Norway, which is known for research and academic work related to the Arctic region.

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As part of his study programme, Pathania is scheduled to visit the University of Tromsø, where he will interact with students from the Indian community and study aspects of the education system there.

During his study tour, the Assembly Speaker is also scheduled to hold discussions with academics on issues including climate change, marine science, the environment and Arctic society.

Pathania had travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and subsequently continued his official study tour through Finland and Norway. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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