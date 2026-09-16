HRC-PoJK raises concern over alleged violence against minor student, calls for dialogue amid 100 days of unrest

Rawalakot [PoJK], September 16 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) has expressed concern over reports of alleged physical violence against a minor nursery student at a government primary school in Intalyaan village of Leepa Valley, while also raising concerns over the prolonged unrest in parts of PoJK.

According to a post by HRC-PoJK on wednesday, the minor student, identified as Um Salma, was allegedly subjected to physical violence by a teacher for failing to memorise her lesson. The Council said it had received information that the woman was performing teaching duties at the school under an alternative or contract-based system rather than as a permanently appointed teacher.

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HRC-PoJK stressed that both matters, the alleged incident of violence and the teacher's appointment or legal status, require regular verification from the Education Department and an impartial investigation.

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The Council said that subjecting a child to physical violence because of an inability to memorise a lesson or due to educational difficulties is unacceptable. It emphasised that ensuring the safety, self-esteem and protection of children in educational institutions is a fundamental responsibility of the relevant authorities.

According to the HRC-PoJK post, the Council has called upon the Education Department of PoJK and the relevant district authorities to immediately take notice of the alleged incident and conduct a transparent and impartial inquiry.

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It also called for the statements of the child and her family to be recorded, while urging authorities to investigate the appointment and legal status of the teacher concerned. HRC-PoJK said that if responsibility is established through the investigation, action should be taken in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Council said educational institutions should serve as places of protection, nurturing and respect for children rather than places associated with fear and violence.

Separately, HRC-PoJK expressed serious concern over what it described as 100 days of continued protest and unrest, particularly in Rawalakot and the districts of Poonch and Sudhnooti.

According to the Council's post, the prolonged situation has created uncertainty and is having a wider impact across PoJK. HRC-PoJK said that 100 days of continued unrest should be considered sufficient and warned that further delays in meaningful dialogue could deepen public frustration, mistrust and instability.

HRC-PoJK questioned how much longer people would have to live amid an atmosphere of uncertainty and unrest, while stressing that the time for dialogue is now.

The Council called for a peaceful, dignified and sustainable resolution to the situation, saying that it should remain a priority for all sides. (ANI)

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