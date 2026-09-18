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Home / World / HRC-PoJK raises concern over conflicting claims on Shaukat Nawaz Mir’s custody

HRC-PoJK raises concern over conflicting claims on Shaukat Nawaz Mir’s custody

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 18 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) has raised concerns over conflicting statements regarding the custody and current legal status of Shaukat Nawaz Mir, calling for an immediate, transparent and verifiable clarification.

In a post on X, HRC-PoJK said reports of Mir’s arrest emerged on June 30, 2026, with national media outlets reportedly confirming his arrest while citing the Deputy Commissioner of Muzaffarabad.

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However, according to the Council’s post, police officials have subsequently told the court that Mir is not in police custody but is wanted and absconding in connection with cases against him. The matter is currently being heard by the High Court, the Council said.

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HRC-PoJK described the conflicting accounts concerning Mir’s liberty, security and legal status as a serious matter, stressing the need for clarity from the relevant authorities.

The Council said that if Mir is in the custody of any government institution or law-enforcement agency, his location and legal status should be clearly disclosed and he should be produced before the court in accordance with the law. It also called for access to be provided to his family and legal representatives.

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At the same time, if Mir is not in custody, HRC-PoJK called for an independent and transparent investigation into the arrest reported on June 30, the official confirmation of the arrest and the available evidence related to the matter.

As cited by its post on X, the Council said state institutions have a responsibility not only to enforce the law but also to provide accurate, clear and verifiable information before courts and the public. It further said that ambiguity over an individual's custody and status raises questions concerning the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

HRC-PoJK also urged the judiciary to summon all relevant official records and evidence to establish the facts and ensure that no ambiguity remains regarding Shaukat Nawaz Mir’s current legal status and whereabouts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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