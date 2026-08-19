Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 19 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) has expressed serious concern over reports regarding the detention and alleged unknown whereabouts of Kashmiri leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, calling for his immediate disclosure and production before a competent court.

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In a post on X, HRC-PoJK called upon the relevant authorities to immediately disclose Mir's whereabouts and clarify the legal grounds for his reported detention.

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The organisation also demanded that Mir be given access to his family and legal counsel and be produced before a competent court in accordance with the Constitution and due process of law.

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According to the HRC-PoJK post, if there are no lawful charges against Mir, he should be released immediately.

The organisation warned that incommunicado detention and any form of enforced disappearance constitute serious violations of fundamental human rights and the rule of law.

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HRC-PoJK also urged national human rights institutions, members of the legal community, civil society organisations, and the media to take immediate notice of the matter.

The organisation called for transparency regarding Mir's reported detention and stressed the need for authorities to ensure that any action against him is carried out within the framework of law and due process.

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) had earlier called for an independent, impartial, and transparent probe into recent incidents involving loss of life, civilian injuries, and allegations of excessive or disproportionate use of force. The council said the prolonged situation in the region could no longer be treated merely as a political, administrative, or law-and-order matter.

According to a post shared by the Human Rights Council of PoJK on X, the organisation said that ordinary citizens were bearing the direct consequences of the continuing situation, with their lives, civil liberties, access to essential services, and overall sense of security being affected.

The council emphasised that human life, dignity and fundamental freedoms must not be sacrificed as a consequence of political disagreements, administrative actions or protests. (ANI)

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