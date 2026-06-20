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Home / World / HRCP condemns killings of Sikh caretakers in Mardan, demands transparent probe

HRCP condemns killings of Sikh caretakers in Mardan, demands transparent probe

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] June 20 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the killing of two members of the Sikh community in Mardan, describing the incident as a matter of grave concern for the safety of religious minorities and the protection of places of worship across the country.

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The two victims were serving as caretakers of a Gurdwara in Babu Mohallah, Mardan, when they were killed in an attack that has sparked widespread concern among minority rights advocates.

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In a post shared on X, HRCP stated that the killings highlight serious concerns not only regarding the safety of religious minorities but also the circumstances surrounding the attack itself. The rights body pointed to reports suggesting that the alleged assailant had previously been involved in providing security at the Gurdwara, a claim that, if confirmed, would expose significant shortcomings in the vetting and oversight of personnel tasked with protecting minority places of worship.

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HRCP stated that such reports require thorough scrutiny and called for stronger monitoring mechanisms in the implementation of the Supreme Court's 2014 judgment, which directed authorities to ensure the protection of religious minorities and their places of worship.

The commission also expressed concern over public statements made by the District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, who reportedly attributed the killings at an early stage to a personal vendetta. HRCP questioned the basis on which such a conclusion could be reached before the completion of a full investigation.

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"At this stage, it remains unclear on what basis any motive can be established with certainty," the commission stated, urging authorities to avoid premature conclusions that could undermine the credibility of the investigation.

HRCP called on law enforcement agencies to examine all possible lines of inquiry and ensure that those responsible for the killings are identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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