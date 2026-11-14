HRCP slams detentions of civil society activists in Sindh, flags rights concerns

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan’s human rights situation has come under renewed scrutiny after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised concerns over the detention of more than 20 civil society activists during a protest in Sindh, calling on authorities to release those still in custody and respect citizens’ fundamental rights.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, HRCP said members of the Sindh Youth Action Committee, Sindh Sagar Party and other civil society groups were detained during a protest in Kandiaro on November 10. The demonstrators had reportedly gathered peacefully to demand that government-owned land be allocated for a university, a hospital and a children's park.

The protesters were subsequently charged with unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants and disrupting public order. HRCP noted that at least 12 detainees had since been granted bail, while expressing concern over the continued detention of others.

“HRCP reiterates that peaceful dissent is a democratic right, not a criminal offence. We urge the authorities to release all the protestors and respect citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the commission stated.

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The detention of activists comes amid broader concerns over restrictions on peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression in Pakistan, where civil society groups have repeatedly raised questions over the treatment of protesters and government responses to public grievances.

In an earlier statement on X, HRCP had also expressed concern over reports of fresh violence in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with allegations of casualties among both protesters and law enforcement personnel.

The commission referred to its fact-finding mission to the region in August and called on the federal and regional governments to prevent further escalation and initiate meaningful dialogue to address public concerns. It also demanded unhindered media access to the region, stressing that journalists must be allowed to report independently.

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“The priority must be to prevent any loss of life and resolve the situation through political dialogue rather than by force,” HRCP said.

The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been linked to public demands concerning electricity tariffs, inflation, taxation and access to basic services. Protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee have previously triggered confrontations with security forces, highlighting the growing challenges facing authorities in addressing public discontent. (ANI)

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