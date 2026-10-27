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Home / World / HRCP slams Pakistan’s emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warns of growing assault on democracy

HRCP slams Pakistan’s emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warns of growing assault on democracy

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reiterated its strong opposition to the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that the measures threaten democratic institutions, fundamental rights and political freedoms.

In a press release shared on X, HRCP raised concerns over the erosion of democratic space, arbitrary detentions, restrictions on political activity and the disproportionate impact of security operations on civilians.

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The commission said the situation was particularly troubling because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Pakistan’s only opposition-led province. It described the detention of the province’s elected chief executive as a serious violation of democratic norms, while pointing to the arrests of elected representatives and political workers, including women affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, as evidence of a broader crackdown.

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HRCP condemned militancy and terrorism but stressed that counterterrorism operations must comply with the law and should not be used to justify collective punishment, excessive force or violations of fundamental rights. It stated that military operations could result in civilian casualties and mass displacement, arguing that force alone cannot establish lasting peace.

The commission also expressed concern over preventive and unlawful detention, calling for detainees to be informed of the reasons for their arrest, granted access to lawyers and family members, and presented before courts within the legally prescribed timeframe.

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Despite the restoration of mobile and internet services following initial shutdowns, HRCP said the full impact of the disruptions remained unclear. It noted that connectivity restrictions affect access to information, education, communication and livelihoods.

Curfews and military deployments in North and South Waziristan, Bannu and Miranshah have also continued to disrupt civilian life, according to the commission, which urged authorities to disclose information about civilian casualties and provide assistance to displaced families.

HRCP further flagged reports of police raids on PTI workers in Peshawar, Swat and Khyber, alongside the dispersal of public gatherings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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