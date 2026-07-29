HRCP voices alarm over Rawalakot violence, calls for independent investigation

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed deep concern over reports of deaths and injuries following clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters in Rawalakot on the day of the first phase of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir legislative elections.

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Taking to social media platform X, HRCP said it was "deeply alarmed" by reports that several people had lost their lives and many others were injured in the violence. The rights body said the reported deaths in Rawalakot were a stark reminder of the human cost of the tensions that have gripped Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks.

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While acknowledging that authorities have a responsibility to maintain public order, HRCP stated that this responsibility "must never come at the expense of the right to life or the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression."The commission called for an immediate end to what it described as the cycle of violence and demanded a prompt, impartial, and independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.

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The commission also appealed to the authorities to exercise restraint while responding to protests as the remaining phases of the legislative elections draw closer. It added that the focus should shift from confrontation to protecting lives and restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

The statement comes against the backdrop of escalating unrest across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Rawalakot witnessed violent clashes after security forces confronted demonstrators protesting during the election process. According to multiple reports, security personnel opened fire as protests turned tense, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

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The violence has also spread to Mirpur, where fresh reports have emerged of security forces using force against protesters. Several social media handles and political groups have alleged that live ammunition was used against demonstrators, leading to additional casualties.

The incidents have drawn widespread criticism from rights groups, activists and political organisations, who have called for accountability, restraint and an independent investigation into the use of force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

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