DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / HRCP voices alarm over Rawalakot violence, calls for independent investigation

HRCP voices alarm over Rawalakot violence, calls for independent investigation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:23 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed deep concern over reports of deaths and injuries following clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters in Rawalakot on the day of the first phase of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir legislative elections.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, HRCP said it was "deeply alarmed" by reports that several people had lost their lives and many others were injured in the violence. The rights body said the reported deaths in Rawalakot were a stark reminder of the human cost of the tensions that have gripped Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks.

Advertisement

While acknowledging that authorities have a responsibility to maintain public order, HRCP stated that this responsibility "must never come at the expense of the right to life or the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression."The commission called for an immediate end to what it described as the cycle of violence and demanded a prompt, impartial, and independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.

Advertisement

The commission also appealed to the authorities to exercise restraint while responding to protests as the remaining phases of the legislative elections draw closer. It added that the focus should shift from confrontation to protecting lives and restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

The statement comes against the backdrop of escalating unrest across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Rawalakot witnessed violent clashes after security forces confronted demonstrators protesting during the election process. According to multiple reports, security personnel opened fire as protests turned tense, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Advertisement

The violence has also spread to Mirpur, where fresh reports have emerged of security forces using force against protesters. Several social media handles and political groups have alleged that live ammunition was used against demonstrators, leading to additional casualties.

The incidents have drawn widespread criticism from rights groups, activists and political organisations, who have called for accountability, restraint and an independent investigation into the use of force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts