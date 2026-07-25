HRFP reports rise in religious minority rights violations in Pakistan, urges government action

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has raised concerns over what it described as a continued increase in human rights violations against religious minorities in Pakistan, citing incidents of violence, discrimination, forced conversions, attacks on places of worship and misuse of blasphemy laws.

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In a fact-finding report released on Friday, HRFP said cases documented through its REAT Helpline, regional coordinators and other sources showed an "alarming pattern of violence, discrimination, impunity, and religious intolerance" affecting Christians, Hindus and other marginalised communities.

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HRFP President Naveed Walter said the organisation's recent fact-finding missions had highlighted "persistent failures in protecting religious minorities and ensuring justice."

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"The reports demonstrate a disturbing form of physical attacks, murders, sexual violence, forced displacement, abductions, forced conversions, attacks on places of worship, misuse of blasphemy laws, land-related conflicts, and discrimination against minority communities," Walter said, according to the statement.

Walter further criticised the response of authorities, saying, "The state guarantees equality, religious freedom, and protection remain largely inaccessible to vulnerable communities who continue to suffer violence with no or limited accountability."

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The rights group highlighted the case of Faisalabad-based pastor Afzal Masih, who it said was attacked on July 13 following a dispute over a blocked sewage drain.

HRFP says that Afzal was assaulted with an iron rod and axe after an argument with two individuals, leaving him seriously injured.

The organisation said an FIR had been registered and urged authorities to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

HRFP also reported the killing of Christian youth Khalid Masih, whose body was allegedly found on July 16 after he went missing four days earlier. The organisation said the incident appeared to be religiously motivated and called for protection and justice for his family.

The report also cited several other incidents, including unpaid salaries of Christian sanitation workers in Dera Ghazi Khan, an attack on Christian labourer Rashid Masih in Karachi, and an alleged attempt to implicate Christian man Azeem Javed in a fabricated blasphemy case.

HRFP further referred to the killing of Hindu doctor Dr Akash Kumar in Karachi, protests following the murder of Hindu community member Bhero Bheel in Sanghar, vandalism at the Kali Mata Temple in Hyderabad, and cases involving alleged abductions and forced conversions of minority girls.

The organisation also expressed concern over alleged attacks targeting Ahmadiyya and Sikh communities, including a shooting incident outside an Ahmadiyya mosque in Chenab Nagar and the killing of an elderly Sikh couple, Jagannath and Asma Wanti, inside a gurdwara in Mardan.

Highlighting concerns over blasphemy allegations, HRFP referred to journalist Rehan Tariq, who was granted post-arrest bail by a Lahore court on July 21.

Walter said such allegations were being used to "intimidate journalists, silence dissent, and create fear within society."

Walter called on the Pakistani government to take "urgent legislative, administrative, and judicial action" to ensure accountability, strengthen protections and uphold commitments related to freedom of religion or belief.

HRFP said it would continue documenting alleged abuses, supporting victims and advocating for equal rights and protection for vulnerable communities. (ANI)

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