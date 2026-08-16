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Home / World / HRFP supports sanitation workers' safety in Pakistan through awareness, advocacy, and safety kits

HRFP supports sanitation workers' safety in Pakistan through awareness, advocacy, and safety kits

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Faisalabad [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating working conditions, safety challenges, and human rights violations faced by sanitary workers specifically of Christians who are 92% of totals in Faisalabad and surrounding districts.

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According to HRFP, an estimated 10,000-15,000 regular and seasonal sanitary workers in Faisalabad perform essential urban sanitation services under increasingly hazardous conditions. These workers are routinely exposed to contaminated waste, blocked drainage systems, open sewage, and toxic environments without adequate protective equipment, safety training, or occupational health safeguards.

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Speaking on the issue during event by HRFP and Het Actiefonds,under "Climate Justice Initiative for Sanitary Workers' Safe Working Environment", Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) stated that climate change is intensifying existing risks. Rising temperatures and frequent heatwaves expose outdoor sanitation workers to severe heat stress, dehydration, and other health complications. Inadequate waste management systems and poor drainage infrastructure further increase exposure to flooding, stagnant water, and hazardous substances.

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"Sanitary workers are the backbone of public health and urban cleanliness, yet they continue to work under dangerous conditions with little recognition, protection, or participation in decisions that directly affect their welfare," said Naveed Walter.

HRFP highlighted that structural inequalities, religious discrimination, and gender-based biases continue to limit the representation of sanitation workers in local governance and environmental planning, leaving them exposed to occupational hazards, unsafe working conditions, and persistent social exclusion. At least 50 sanitation workers lose their lives annually, with 88 cases reported in 2025. From January to June 2026, another 50 cases have already been documented, reflecting how the lack of proper safety equipment, inadequate workplace protections, and intersecting religious and gender-based discrimination continue to increase their vulnerability.

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To address these challenges, HRFP, in partnership with the Het Actiefonds Climate Justice Initiative, has launched efforts to promote safer working environments, strengthen occupational safety standards, and advance climate justice for sanitation workers through the provision of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety kits.

HRFP further emphasized that a series of recent incidents involving sanitation workers and members of vulnerable minority communities and women underscore the urgent need for stronger legal protections and accountability.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan calls upon the Government of Pakistan, provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies, and relevant public institutions to ensure safe and dignified working conditions for sanitary workers, provide mandatory protective equipment, health insurance, and occupational safety training, strengthen climate resilience measures for vulnerable workers, guarantee fair investigations and accountability in cases involving violence against marginalized communities, promote meaningful participation of sanitation workers in policy-making and urban planning processes and uphold equal protection under the law regardless of religion, gender, occupation, or social status.

HRFP reiterates that sanitation workers and marginalized communities deserve protection, dignity, justice, and equal opportunities. Immediate action is necessary to prevent further loss of life and to ensure that vulnerable citizens can live and work in safety.

Nusrat Samuel (Coordinator HRFP), Abrar Younas (Supervisor WASA), Nadeem Walter (Research Officer HRFP) and Sanitary Workers including with Shakeel Masih, Shahid Masih, Saleem Masih, Ashfaq Bhatti, Farhan Masih, Kashif Iqbal, Adil Masih, and Shazia Bibi shared their concerns that "Sanitation workers face serious occupational health and safety hazards due to the lack of municipal-level source segregation, which requires them to handle mixed household, hospital, industrial, and organic waste.

Their work often involves exposure to hazardous materials such as used needles and broken glass, increasing the risk of blood-borne infections, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV. Dry sweeping without adequate respiratory protection can contribute to chronic respiratory problems, while the use of traditional tools and insufficient equipment often requires prolonged bending and direct contact with waste, resulting in musculoskeletal strain. Unsafe transportation practices, including riding on or hanging from garbage collection vehicles, further increase the risk of falls and road traffic accidents.

Essential personal protective equipment (PPE), such as heavy-duty gloves, puncture-resistant boots, high-visibility clothing, and eye protection, are frequently unavailable or not replaced when worn out. Moreover, during periods of extreme summer heat, prolonged outdoor work without adequate access to drinking water and shaded rest areas increases the risk of heatstroke and may contribute to chronic kidney problems". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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