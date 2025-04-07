Faisalabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) President Naveed Walter has urged the international community to link its financial assistance and aid to Pakistan to real advancements in the rights of religious minorities. Walter pointed out that, despite global pressure exerted through initiatives like the GSP+ (Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus) and other human rights criteria, the plight of religious minorities in Pakistan remains critical.

"Religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly Christians and Hindus, are still experiencing widespread violations of their fundamental rights," Walter asserted.

"Christian and Hindu girls are being abducted, forcibly converted, and subsequently married to their captors. Cases of blasphemy persist, workplace discrimination is rampant, and incidents of communal violence and targeted killings are all too frequent," he said.

He also highlighted that while the Pakistani government purports to make strides towards fulfilling the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially concerning the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), significant obstacles remain unaddressed.

Walter emphasized that the government has not yet enacted substantial reforms in critical areas such as human rights protection and religious freedoms, which are essential for achieving the SDGs.

"To make genuine progress, the government needs to transform the mindset of its leaders and the society at large," Walter remarked. "Only then can we start to tackle the underlying causes of these issues and enhance conditions for religious minorities in Pakistan."

HRFP has consistently advocated for increased international evaluation of Pakistan's human rights situation, especially regarding minority treatment. Naveed Walter called on global actors to hold Pakistan responsible, ensuring that aid and support are connected to verifiable improvements in human rights and conditions for minorities.

Earlier, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) published a critical report on the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant increase in victimization rates and the difficulties encountered by religious minorities in Pakistan.

The organization denounced the rising abuses, pointing out that relief and justice remain out of reach due to limited resources and the empowered attitudes of offenders, who are often supported by influential religious and political figures. (ANI)

