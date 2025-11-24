Hub71, UAE-India CEPA Council sign pact to boost cross-border startup expansion

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE-India CEPA Council to strengthen cross-border startup expansion between Abu Dhabi and India. The agreement was signed on November 21 on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Mumbai, as per a press statement.

The tie-up operationalises the innovation agenda of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by creating an end-to-end pathway for high-potential Indian startups to enter, validate and scale in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Hub71 will support the CEPA Council's flagship Start-Up Series by providing structured market-entry support.

Hub71 will onboard the five winning startups selected through the Series, which will hold its finale in New Delhi on 25 November, into the Hub71 Immersion Programme. The newly launched programme is designed to fast-track market entry for startups by combining a virtual onboarding to build market readiness with in-person sessions in Abu Dhabi. As part of its role, Hub71 will deliver curated knowledge sessions, provide mentorship and connect the startups with the Abu Dhabi tech ecosystem.

In addition, from the five winning startups, Hub71 will select one startup to be onboarded into the Access programme. By joining Access, the selected startup will also gain structured entry into Abu Dhabi's tech ecosystem, including tailored soft-landing that enables the company's founders to explore market opportunities, engage with key stakeholders and identify viable pathways for long-term growth across the region.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to India, said the CEPA has "opened a new chapter" in UAE-India ties.

"The CEPA has opened a new chapter in the UAE-India partnership, and innovation lies at the heart of this transformation. The Start-Up Series showcases the depth of talent emerging from India and the UAE's commitment to providing world-class platforms for founders to scale globally. This partnership with Hub71 strengthens the UAE's and India's shared ambition to build a dynamic, interconnected startup corridor that drives investment, technology exchange and sustainable economic growth across both nations."

Hub71 CEO Ahmad Ali Alwan said the partnership creates "a guided pathway" for Indian startups.

"Through our partnership with the UAE-India CEPA Council, we are creating a guided pathway for Indian founders into Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, shortening the distance between market readiness and regional scale. Abu Dhabi's ecosystem is designed to be a bridge between dynamic innovation hubs and high-growth markets, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting ambitious founders as they expand across borders," he said.

Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council, said the collaboration advances the CEPA's goal of promoting entrepreneurship.

"Partnering with Hub71 advances the CEPA's objective to catalyse cross-border entrepreneurship and provides a tangible outlet for talented Indian founders to benefit from the India-UAE Start-Up Bridge. By connecting Indian startups to Abu Dhabi's rapidly growing technology ecosystem, we are enabling a two-way exchange of innovation, growth opportunities and job creation that will benefit both economies. The Start-Up Series is an important platform for translating the CEPA's policy framework into real opportunities for founders," he said.

According to a press statement, the UAE-India Startup Series, launched in June 2025, has already received more than 10,000 applications from across India, highlighting strong interest in expanding to the UAE.

Many applicants fall within Hub71's focus areas such as fintech, healthtech, agritech, mobility and advanced technologies, aligning India's innovation strength with Abu Dhabi's sector-led tech strategy.

The partnership also establishes a practical framework for cross-referring high-impact startups between UICC and Hub71, enabling soft landings in both Abu Dhabi and India. Referred founders will receive support across company setup, regulatory facilitation, mentorship, market access and introductions to investors and partners. Eligible startups may also be considered for grants, incentive programmes and partnership-led scaling opportunities, further strengthening the UAE-India innovation corridor.

This partnership is the latest in a series of cross-border initiatives led by Hub71 to position Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for international growth. By enabling two-way access routes for founders and expanding collaboration under CEPA, Hub71 continues advancing its mission to connect ambitious startups with global markets and convert bilateral cooperation into measurable technology and economic outcomes, as per the press statement. (ANI)

