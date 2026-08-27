"Huge damage": Former Nepal FM Pradeep Kumar Gyawali details devastating flash floods as India dispatches humanitarian aid

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): As Nepal grapples with the devastating aftermath of massive flash floods along the Bhote Koshi River causing severe loss of life, displacement, and widespread destruction of critical infrastructure, security agencies, local authorities, and health services have fully mobilised for round-the-clock search, rescue, evacuation, and relief operations amidst ongoing downstream flood monitoring.

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Assessing the grim situation on the ground in an exclusive interview with ANI, senior Nepalese leader and former Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali stated, "Rescue efforts are going on. Yesterday afternoon and then whole night and this very big morning rescue efforts are continued. So far 162 dead bodies have been collected. Preliminary assessment of the damage of the public and private property cost more than to 200 billion. And more than 1000 people are still out of contact. Of them, around 500 tourists, foreign tourists and some Nepalese as well. More than 80 security personnel and other local people, some engineers, technical workers who were working in the hydro projects, they are out of contact so far. So huge damage and I think we have been experienced from that flash flood."

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Detailing the government's operational strategy to locate those still unaccounted for, Gyawali added, "Now more than one dozen helicopters are flying over the affected areas. Government and other concerning agencies, they have published the notice that if you are stranded anywhere, if you are looking those people, please inform us whether by raising the flags or other indicators or you can light the fire so that we can locate them, we can identify them and we can rescue them. More than 100 of those stranded were rescued yesterday and from the very beginning of this morning, rescue efforts are continued and I hope that most of them will be rescued safely."

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Providing further official administrative details, Nepal Embassy sources stated, "So far, 175 bodies have been recovered, while many people, both locals and tourists, are still missing. According to the latest available information, 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing. These figures remain subject to verification as search and rescue operations continue."

Outlining the current administrative focus, the briefing from Nepal Embassy sources added, "At this stage, our immediate priority is to save lives and support search and rescue, evacuation and relief efforts in the affected areas. In view of the extensive damage caused by the floods, the Government will continue to assess the situation and emerging needs on the ground and, where necessary, communicate specific requirements for assistance through established official channels."

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Highlighting the vital regional support extended during this humanitarian crisis, Gyawali expressed profound gratitude to India, noting, "It is extremely important and critical on this very struggling time. I would like to thank the Government of India for its generous support of offering the necessary rescue and relief packages. And yes, you rightly pointed out that both Prime Ministers have talked and Nepal is now working about what are the priorities, what are the needs to make rescue efforts more effective. So I hope that both governments will continue their coordination on this regard. We are very thankful to the Government of India and other governments as well, who have extended their support to this disaster."

Stepping up its swift disaster relief efforts following the catastrophe, India on Thursday dispatched a second aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid, essential medicines, and food packets to Nepal.

Confirming the development on X, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi's steadfast solidarity with Kathmandu, stating, "A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal."

Emphasising ongoing bilateral coordination, EAM Jaishankar added, "India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts."

This latest aerial consignment builds upon an initial 10-tonne shipment delivered on Wednesday.

Demonstrating active diplomatic engagement on the ground, India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, formally handed over the relief materials to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.

The comprehensive assistance package is designed to bring critical relief to communities grappling with widespread inundation, structural damage, and displacement.

Highlighting India's overarching diplomatic stance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal, maintaining a firm resolve to extend all necessary backing.

The disaster, triggered by torrential monsoon rains, has severely ruptured vital infrastructure, homes, and agricultural belts, displacing thousands across several provinces as local disaster-management teams work round-the-clock to manage the unfolding crisis.

This humanitarian outreach firmly underlines India's enduring 'Neighbourhood First' policy, reflecting its consistent promptness in supporting regional partners during times of grave emergency. (ANI)

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