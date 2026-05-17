Gothenburg [Sweden], May 17 (ANI): Expressing that there is a lot of enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden, Indian Ambassador Anurag Bhushan said the PM is set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and will also interact with multiple European and Swedish CEOs to enhance trade and investment between the two countries

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The envoy said that there is a lot of excitement for the Prime Minister's visit, particularly in Gothenburg, which he described as the heart of Swedish industry and innovation.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhushan said Prime Minister Modi enjoys significant popularity in Sweden and noted that the visit has generated considerable excitement among the Indian diaspora and business community. Highlighting the importance of the city, he said Gothenburg is a major centre for Swedish industry, innovation and research, housing several universities, science and technology institutions, along with a vibrant Indian diaspora community.

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"The Prime Minister is immensely popular in Sweden, there's a lot of enthusiasm all around Sweden. But especially in Gothenburg, I find a lot of energy because this is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Gothenburg...Gothenburg is also the heart of Swedish industry and an innovation-based ecosystem. There are a lot of universities, institutions, science and technology establishments, and more importantly, it is also a centre for the Indian diaspora," said Bhushan.

Bhushan further said Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Sweden on Sunday at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. According to the Ambassador, the visit will include official discussions between the two Prime Ministers and delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. He also noted that Prime Minister Modi will interact with members of the European Round Table for Industry, which comprises leading CEOs from across Europe, to explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between India and Europe.

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"The Prime Minister is coming on Sunday and he will be coming at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Mr Ulf Kristersson. His engagement will involve official rounds of discussions between the two Prime Ministers and also with the fellow delegation members. In the evening, the Prime Minister has two business engagements; he will be engaging and discussing ways or means of enhancing investments and trade between the two countries with a select group of Swedish CEOs," he said.

Apart from that, there is also an engagement planned by the European Roundtable of Industries, which is a group of 60 top CEOs of Europe. The Prime Minister will be engaging with the group of CEOs with a view to enhancing trade and investment between India and Europe," said Bhushan

PM Narendra Modi will fly to Sweden from Netherlands on May 17, where he will hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders are also expected to jointly address the European Round Table for Industry along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions are expected around AI, emerging technologies, the green transition and resilient supply chains. (ANI)

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