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Home / World / "Huge honour for India," says Rijiju as Bhutan dedicates Stupa 76 to PM Modi

"Huge honour for India," says Rijiju as Bhutan dedicates Stupa 76 to PM Modi

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Gelephu [Bhutan], November 1 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday expressed gratitude towards Bhutan after the King of Bhutan dedicated Stupa number 76 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rijiju represented India at the ceremony for raising and consecrating 108 Stupas in Gelephu Mindfulness City.

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In an X post, he wrote, “It's a huge honour for India that very sacred stupa 76 is dedicated to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for his outstanding vision and commitment to friendship between India and Bhutan. On the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duchen, joined the sacred ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, marking the raising and consecration of 108 stupas, accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens.”

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“Paid my respects and offered prayers in the presence of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan & the people of Bhutan. A deeply meaningful spiritual occasion, reflecting Bhutan’s rich Buddhist heritage and the enduring bonds of friendship between our two nations,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Rijiju conveyed gratitude on behalf of Prime Minister Modi to the King of Bhutan for the gesture of dedicating a Stupa as part of the Project.

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The 108 Stupas project was conceived by the King of Bhutan, who also steered its implementation. In a single day, thousands of volunteers erected 108 Stupas, each 15 metres tall and separated by 108 metres on an 11.7 kilometre stretch along the Aie (Mau) River within Gelephu Mindfulness City near the border with Assam.

The project aims to showcase Gelephu Mindfulness City as a prominent centre of Vajrayana Buddhism, while simultaneously representing the values and culture of the Bhutanese people, the ministry stated.

Earlier today, Rijiju called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Gelephu, where the two leaders held "warm and very positive" discussions aimed at strengthening the India-Bhutan partnership and exploring the potential of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

"Delighted to call on H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, in Gelephu today. Had a warm and very positive discussion on India-Bhutan partnership, and the immense potential of the Gelephu Mindfulness City for both nations. India remains a steadfast partner in Bhutan’s path of growth and prosperity," Rijiju posted on X.

The Union Minister is on a visit to Bhutan from October 31 to November 2. The two sides have maintained a healthy trend in bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including development cooperation, trade, energy, investment, connectivity and cultural connections. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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