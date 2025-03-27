"Huge opportunity": Japan delegation meets PM Modi, expressing their eagerness to invest in India

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In a significant development, top CEOs from Japan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, heralding a new era of cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was marked by optimism and enthusiasm, with the Japanese business leaders expressing their eagerness to invest in India and forge stronger ties.

Suntory Holdings Ltd CEO Niinami Takeshi was effusive in his praise for the India-Japan relationship, stating that it was "thriving very much" and presented a "huge opportunity" for Japanese investment.

He envisioned India as a hub for promoting products manufactured in the country to other nations, highlighting the vast potential for collaboration.

He said, "India and Japan relation is thriving very much. There is a huge opportunity for Japan to invest in India. After coming here, I find that there is a huge possibility that we work together to make India as a hub to promote the products produced here in India to other countries together."

Kawasaki Tatsuo, Chairman of Unison Capital, praised PM Modi's efforts in creating a stable policy framework and strengthening ties between Japan and India.

He expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's leadership and emphasised that Japan's industrial base, combined with India's skills and desire, could lead to successful collaborations.

Tatsuo confidently asserted that the Indian market presented vast opportunities for growth and development.

He said, "First and foremost, the stability he (PM Modi) has brought to all the policy measures and in creating a strong path between Japan and India has been extremely helpful, and we are very grateful for that. Japan has had a great industrial base. So, together with the skill and desire, I am sure that there are ways to make it work. I think going forward, the market is here in India."

NEC Corporation Vice President Tanaka Shigehiro said that the delegation talked about the prospects of the stability of the Indian economy in the future.

He said, "There have been many talks about the stability of the Indian economy, all the prospect and the prosperity that we see toward future. We expressed how much we expect from India, and PM Modi has explained very clearly and explicitly his vision and his expectations for Japanese industries to invest more and come into India."

Miyagawa Junichiro, CEO of All Nippon Airways Trading Ltd, was delighted by PM Modi's emphasis on the importance of air transportation.

He expressed hope that India would help enhance the network between the two countries, promoting more traffic and encouraging Japanese tourists to visit India.

He said, "I was very happy that PM Modi also emphasised the importance of air transportation...India is going to help enhance the network of India and Japan and promote more traffic. We hope that more and more Japanese people are visiting India..."

Maeda Tadashi, Chairman of JBIC (Japan Bank for International Cooperation), highlighted the key sectors that were discussed during the meeting, including recycling, nuclear energy, hydrogen, ammonia, aerospace, and food processing.

He revealed that PM Modi had expressed a strong desire to welcome Japanese investment, underscoring India's commitment to fostering a favorable business environment.

He said, "We broadly highlighted the most important sectors, including recycling and also nuclear, hydrogen, ammonia - many broad sectors. Also, aerospace, food processing...I received a strong aspiration from PM Modi to welcome Japanese investment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a high-powered delegation from Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives) led by Takeshi Niinami, Chairperson of Keizai Doyukai, and 20 other Business delegates to hear their views and ideas to deepen economic cooperation between India and Japan at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Thursday, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The meeting between the Japanese CEOs and PM Modi marks a significant milestone in the India-Japan relationship, paving the way for increased economic cooperation, investment, and cultural exchange between the two nations. (ANI)

