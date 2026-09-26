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Home / World / Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemns arrests, preventive detention of PTI workers ahead of protest march

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemns arrests, preventive detention of PTI workers ahead of protest march

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ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the reported arrests and preventive detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, lawmakers and leaders ahead of the party's planned protest march.

In a post on X, HRCP said, “HRCP deplores the mounting arrests and preventive detention of PTI workers, lawmakers and leaders ahead of the party's planned protest march.”

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The rights body said reports indicated that scores of PTI workers, including women, had been detained, adding that some families had claimed they were unaware of the whereabouts of their relatives.

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HRCP also called on the authorities to protect the right to peaceful assembly and raised objections to what it described as pre-emptive mass detention and restrictions on freedom of movement.

“It is incumbent on the state to uphold the right to peaceful assembly for all citizens,” the commission said.

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It further criticised repeated restrictions, including the imposition of Section 144, and urged the government to reduce political tensions through dialogue with the opposition.

The HRCP also called for the immediate release of those it said had been arbitrarily detained.

At least 41 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and activists have been arrested by police in Rawalpindi over the past few days, according to a report published by Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn.

Citing PTI Rawalpindi district president Ameer Afzal, Dawn reported that the arrested workers were shifted to Bhakhar.

Afzal said the arrests would not deter the party from mobilising supporters for the planned protest in Islamabad on September 27.

He said PTI leadership had directed the Rawalpindi chapter to reach Islamabad ahead of the protest, with arrangements already finalised.

Afzal further said the workers would join a rally coming from Peshawar after it reaches Islamabad, adding that preparations for their participation had been completed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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