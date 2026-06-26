Human Rights Commission of Pakistan warns of systemic gaps in anti-torture framework

Lahore [Pakistan] June 26 (ANI): Pakistan's legal safeguards against torture have come under criticism after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen the country's anti-torture framework, warning that significant loopholes continue to obstruct accountability and justice for victims. The appeal was made to coincide with the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, HRCP stated that torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment remain widespread in detention centres across Pakistan. While acknowledging the enactment of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022, the commission argued that the legislation does not adequately recognise psychological and mental suffering as torture, leaving several abusive practices outside the scope of the law.

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HRCP noted that acts such as death threats, intimidation, coercion, humiliation, mock executions, threats against family members and prolonged solitary confinement are not explicitly covered under the existing legal definition. HRCP warned that this legal gap weakens protection for victims and allows serious forms of abuse to escape prosecution.

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HRCP also questioned the credibility of the current investigation mechanism. The commission said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has exclusive authority to investigate torture complaints despite many of its senior officials having policing backgrounds. This arrangement, it is argued, creates concerns over conflicts of interest and undermines confidence in impartial investigations, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The commission further expressed concern over the limited authority of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), stating that its oversight responsibilities remain poorly defined. It also highlighted the absence of a comprehensive monitoring and reporting system, making it difficult to assess the true extent of torture and ill-treatment in detention facilities and limiting access to reliable data for policymakers and international observers, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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