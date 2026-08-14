Human Rights Council of PoJK calls for independent probe into deaths, excessive force

Muzaffarabad [PoJK] August 14 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has called for an independent, impartial and transparent investigation into recent incidents involving loss of life, civilian injuries and allegations of excessive or disproportionate use of force, saying the prolonged situation in the region can no longer be viewed solely as a political, administrative or public-order issue.

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As cited by the Human Rights Council of PoJK in a post on X, the organisation said that the consequences of the ongoing situation were being borne directly by ordinary citizens, affecting their lives, civil liberties, access to essential services, and their overall sense of security.

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The council stressed that human life, human dignity and fundamental freedoms should not become the price of political disagreements, administrative measures or protests.

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According to the post, the rights to peaceful assembly, protest and freedom of expression are fundamental civil liberties. At the same time, the organisation said authorities have a responsibility to maintain public order within the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and respect for human rights.

The council also said those exercising their right to protest have a responsibility to remain peaceful and respect the rights, safety and essential needs of the wider civilian population.

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Referring to recent events, the Human Rights Council of PoJK said the reported loss of life and civilian injuries, along with allegations concerning the use of excessive or disproportionate force, require more than competing narratives.

"Every loss of life demands accountability," the council said, while calling for prompt investigations into all incidents involving fatalities, serious injuries and alleged unlawful use of force.

The organisation demanded that such investigations be independent, impartial and transparent, with their findings made public and those found responsible held accountable in accordance with the law.

The council also raised concerns over arrests and detentions, stating that they should never be used as instruments to suppress peaceful dissent.

As cited by the Human Rights Council of PoJK on X, every person deprived of liberty should be informed of the legal grounds for detention, provided access to legal representation and family members, and afforded full due-process protections.

It further called for cases involving individuals without a sufficient lawful basis for continued detention to be reviewed without delay.

The organisation also highlighted the human rights implications of restrictions affecting internet and communications services, healthcare, medicines, food supplies, freedom of movement and access to emergency services.

According to the post, any restrictions imposed in the name of maintaining public order must be lawful, strictly necessary, proportionate and time-bound, while remaining subject to appropriate oversight.

The council warned against collective restrictions that unnecessarily disrupt the lives and rights of the wider civilian population.

Calling for a shift away from confrontation and coercion, the Human Rights Council of PoJK said a sustainable way forward requires accountability, meaningful dialogue, respect for the rule of law and a genuine commitment to protecting civilians.

The organisation urged authorities, public representatives, protest leaders and other stakeholders to resolve their differences through peaceful and lawful means and ensure that no further lives are lost.

Concluding its statement, the Human Rights Council of PoJK said peace should not be defined merely as the absence of protests or public disorder, but should instead be measured by whether people are safe, their voices can be heard, their fundamental rights are protected, and institutions remain accountable under the law. (ANI)

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