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Home / World / Human Rights Council of PoJK expresses concern over rearrest of Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha

Human Rights Council of PoJK expresses concern over rearrest of Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha

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ANI
Updated At : 06:57 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 19 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) has expressed concern over the rearrest of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha in another case registered at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad, shortly after the Supreme Court suspended their sentences and ordered their release on bail.

In a post on X, the HRC-PoJK called upon the government and relevant authorities to provide a clear and formal legal explanation for the rearrest.

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According to the Council, both Mazari and Chattha were subsequently presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court, where police sought 30 days of physical remand. However, the court rejected the request and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

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The HRC-PoJK said the state has the authority to investigate and prosecute any citizen in accordance with the law. However, it stressed that the circumstances of the rearrest require transparency and a clear legal explanation, particularly as it took place immediately after the Supreme Court suspended their sentences and ordered their release on bail.

The Council urged the relevant authorities to publicly clarify the necessity and legal basis for the rearrest at this stage, noting that the case in question had already been registered.

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The HRC-PoJK further stated that respect for judicial orders, equal application of the law, and the right of every accused person to a fair and impartial trial are fundamental requirements of constitutional governance and the rule of law.

It called for all legal and constitutional rights of Mazari and Chattha to be fully protected, and for the proceedings to be conducted transparently, fairly, and in accordance with the law.

Earlier, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) raised concerns over conflicting statements regarding the custody and current legal status of Shaukat Nawaz Mir, calling for an immediate, transparent and verifiable clarification. In a post on X, HRC-PoJK said reports of Mir’s arrest emerged on June 30, 2026, with national media outlets reportedly confirming his arrest while citing the Deputy Commissioner of Muzaffarabad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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