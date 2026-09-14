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Home / World / Human Rights Council PoJK calls for immediate dialogue as protests complete 100 days, raises concern over Javed Arif Abbasi’s arrest

Human Rights Council PoJK calls for immediate dialogue as protests complete 100 days, raises concern over Javed Arif Abbasi’s arrest

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Rawalakot [PoJK], September 14 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of PoJK (HRC-PoJK) has expressed serious concern over the prolonged protests and unrest in PoJK, particularly in Rawalakot and the districts of Poonch and Sudhnooti, as the continued demonstrations have now completed 100 days.

As cited by the Human Rights Council of PoJK, the prolonged situation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and has had a wider impact across PoJK. The rights body said that “one hundred days are enough” and warned that any further delay in meaningful dialogue could deepen public frustration, mistrust and instability.

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The HRC-PoJK called upon the government and all concerned stakeholders to initiate immediate, sincere and result-oriented dialogue, while exercising restraint and pursuing a peaceful and democratic way forward.

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The council questioned how much longer people would have to live under an atmosphere of uncertainty and unrest, stressing that the time for dialogue is now. It said that achieving a peaceful, dignified and sustainable resolution should be the priority of all sides.

In a separate statement, the Human Rights Council of PoJK also expressed concern over the arrest of Javed Arif Abbasi, a member of the District Council Bagh.

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As cited by HRC-PoJK, raising one's voice for public rights in a peaceful manner is a fundamental democratic right. The council said that if there is any clear legal charge against Abbasi, action should be taken through a transparent legal procedure; otherwise, he should be released without delay.

The rights body further maintained that differences of opinion should be addressed through dialogue and the law rather than through arrest and pressure.

The Human Rights Council PoJK is an independent, non-governmental and non-profit human rights organisation focused on protecting human dignity, promoting justice and strengthening accountability. The organisation documents and highlights human rights concerns, advocates access to justice, raises the voices of affected communities, and engages with relevant institutions through peaceful, lawful and democratic means. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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