Human Rights Focus Pakistan urges for family safety of slain Christian labourer

Sargodha [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has expressed deep concern over the death of a young Christian labourer, Marqas Masih, who was brutally harmed and killed while working under exploitative conditions at a rural farmhouse.

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The incident has renewed serious concerns about bonded labour, the safety of religious minorities, and equal access to justice in Pakistan.

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HRFP fact-finding team responded to a call received through HRFP's REAT Helpline and visited the site where Marqas Masih was found dead at his workplace in District Sargodha, where he had been employed above four years by Muhammad Mohsin Kharal and his father Muhammad Basharat Kharal.

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A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the victim's elder brother, Dilshad Masih, at Karana Police Station under Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case was formally recorded on March 4, 2026, after protests by family members and local Christian residents, who alleged that authorities were initially reluctant to register the complaint due to the suspects' local influence.

Dilshad Masih and the victim's mother, Shahnaz Bibi, shared with HRFP team that on March 3 they received a phone call from Muhammad Basharat claiming that Marqas had died by suicide. However, when the family arrived at the farmhouse, they found him hanging inside cattle shed. He showed no signs of life when they brought him down.

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Family members reported visible signs of physical violence on the body and strongly rejected the suicide claim. The body was transported to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Sargodha for a forensic examination.

After collecting evidence, meeting police and local authorities, and interviewing family and witnesses, the HRFP fact-finding team concluded that the death appeared to be a murder staged as suicide, allegedly linked to the victim's religious identity as a Christian. Medical observations reportedly indicated that Marqas had been subjected to severe violence prior to being hanged.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), urged authorities to conduct a fair, impartial, and transparent trials and legal proceedings, ensure the safety of family, witnesses, and prosecute those responsible in accordance with the law. HRFP have started their intention to pursue the case vigorously with the assistance of the victim's family until justice and protection from the recent threats to step back the case.

Naveed Walter President of HRFP said further, that justice is essential for Marqas Masih who was murdered being a Christian at workplace. The violations at workplaces with a minority employee is not a first-time occurrence, but it has been seen in several cases where the men and women have been murder, harassed, sexually and physically abused and accused of blasphemy. So, this case is not only important for grieving Marqas family but also for the protection of vulnerable minority workers across the country, he added. (ANI)

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