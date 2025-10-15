Human rights group concludes meeting advocating rights for marginalised groups in Pakistan

Faisalabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), in collaboration with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), successfully held the 15th Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) Network Meeting and Project Closing Ceremony in Faisalabad.

The event marked the culmination of a significant initiative focused on human rights documentation, fact-finding, and advocacy for marginalised communities across Pakistan.

The ceremony welcomed multi-stakeholder participation, including grassroots human rights defenders, government officials, journalists, legal professionals, and civil society members, as reported by Human Rights Focus Pakistan.

Different sessions were organised, both together and separately, for male and female HRDs, with several participants also joining online from various cities.

During the event, active HRDs were recognised with appreciation certificates for their dedication and contributions to promoting and defending human rights throughout the project's duration and onwards.

The project, launched in January 2025, began with an orientation session titled "Human Rights Documentation, Fact-Finding and Advocacy for the Marginalised."

The inaugural meeting held on January 18 at Vision Hall, Faisalabad, served to introduce the project, consult with the HRDs Network, and outline upcoming activities.

The HRDs Network played a central role throughout the project, meeting monthly to share experiences, discuss challenges, and strategise for improved impact. These gatherings also provided platforms for legal support, advocacy planning, and case monitoring. Issues requiring deeper investigation were addressed through dedicated fact-finding missions supported by trained volunteers and HRFP staff.

HRFP also incorporated capacity-building sessions, awareness campaigns, and support mechanisms for victims of human rights violations, with a particular focus on religious minorities and vulnerable groups.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), expressed gratitude to all human rights defenders and stakeholders involved, emphasising their vital role in advancing democratic values and defending fundamental rights in Pakistan. He noted that Faisalabad, home to HRFP's main office, served as the operational base for all activities under the project.

"The HRDs Network represents a diverse group; community leaders, civil society activists, lawyers, teachers, youth, and women who together will continue efforts to ensure democratic principles, equality, and justice," said Naveed Walter.

He also reiterated HRFP's commitment to contributing towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda by aligning project interventions with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in areas of equality, access to justice, education, health and freedom of expression and belief.

As part of the project's sustainability strategy, HRFP reaffirm the Fact-Finding Teams and an HRD Advocacy Group. These groups document the violations, conduct site visits, and engage with local authorities and decision-makers to push for justice and policy changes.

Naveed Walter, President of HRFP, further underlined the project's vision of promoting human rights, democracy, rule of law, freedom of speech, religious freedom, and accountability. He emphasised that continued efforts are essential to ensure basic rights are upheld, victims are protected, and systemic violations are challenged.

Key HRDs, including Nusrat Samuel, James Lal, Naseem Haroon, Ejaz Ghauri, Sadaf Shadman, Nida Naeem, Sohail Emmanuel, Saleem Anwar, Ejaz Jacob, Saima Younas, and others, reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with HRFP and TFD. They emphasised the need to combat rising undemocratic practices, political intolerance, and the culture of authoritarianism, which undermine the rule of law and democratic institutions.

Shadman John, HRFP Program Coordinator, and Hamdosh Samuel, HRFP Field Coordinator, presented success stories emerging from the project. They also reminded participants of the challenges and about HRFP's ongoing support services, including the "HRFP's REAT Helpline" (0800-0-9494), operational 24/7 since 2013, which has served as a critical resource for victims of human rights violations.

From January 1 to June 30, 2025, the REAT Helpline received 620 calls, following 1,198 calls in 2024. Most reports involved issues of religion, belief, and freedom of expression, reflecting ongoing challenges in the civic and political space. These cases are addressed under the framework of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Articles 18-22), while the HRFP and TFD reaffirm their continued commitment to defending human rights and strengthening democratic values across Pakistan. (ANI)

