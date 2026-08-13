Human Rights Watch demands probe into custodial deaths of woman, minor girl in Lahore

London [UK], August 13 (ANI): Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Pakistani authorities to ensure a prompt, independent and transparent criminal investigation into the deaths of a woman and a 17-year-old girl in police custody in Lahore's Punjab province on August 5.

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According to the HRW report, the two sisters-in-law, identified only as Anmol and Amina, died while in police custody. The rights organisation said the deaths have renewed concerns over alleged torture and other ill-treatment in police custody, particularly involving women and girls, as well as the authorities' failure to hold police officials accountable despite the passage of the 2022 Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act.

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In the report, HRW's senior Asia associate director Patricia Gossman said authorities in Lahore have obligations under Pakistani and international law to promptly and impartially investigate the deaths. She stressed that the investigation should remain independent of the police officers under scrutiny and that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing should face prosecution.

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According to the HRW report, Lahore police said they received a complaint on August 4 at around 2:45 pm from a resident, who alleged that the two women had entered his house and stolen gold ornaments and cash.

Other reports cited by HRW said residents apprehended the two sisters-in-law and handed them over to police.

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Police reportedly registered a First Information Report later that afternoon. One of the women was taken to Lytton Road police station under the supervision of female officers, while the other was transferred to Township police station.

Police claimed that the health of both women deteriorated sharply within hours of their transfer. Anmol reportedly died at the police station, while Amina died after being shifted to a hospital.

The HRW report said the autopsies were delayed by nearly two days because police had not completed the required formalities. Some officials reportedly attributed the delay to difficulties in verifying the women's identity documents.

Human Rights Watch said unnecessary delays in examining bodies following deaths in custody, particularly when the delay involves the same department whose officials may face scrutiny, raise concerns about the authorities' duty to properly investigate.

According to the report, autopsy findings indicated that both women died following cardiac arrest but did not establish the underlying cause of death. Medical examiners have reportedly sent evidence to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

The families have disputed the police version of events, according to HRW. The families said that after being informed about the arrests, they went to the Township police station, where they were allegedly told that the two women had been sent to jail and that they should arrange bail.

The bodies were handed over to the families on August 6.

The families have also alleged that both bodies showed torn clothing and marks suggesting torture and claimed that police officials offered them money in exchange for their silence. Police have denied these allegations.

According to HRW, police have also claimed that initial inquiry reports suggested the woman and girl were chronic drug users and may have died from an overdose.

A magistrate has since initiated an inquiry into the deaths. Investigators have reportedly visited the Township police station, examined the bodies at the mortuary and recorded statements from police personnel and family members, according to the HRW report.

Human Rights Watch pointed out that under Pakistani law, a magisterial inquiry does not replace a criminal investigation. The organisation said the 2022 Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act requires the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate complaints involving torture and custodial deaths allegedly committed by public officials, under the supervision of the National Commission for Human Rights.

However, HRW noted that no report appeared to have been registered against any police official in connection with the deaths.

The deaths came days after the alleged rape of a woman with a disability inside Ghaziabad police station in Lahore on August 2.

According to HRW, an assistant sub-inspector is under investigation in that case, while all 78 staff members posted at the police station have been suspended.

HRW said it has previously documented cases of beatings, sexual violence, sleep deprivation and other forms of physical and psychological abuse in Pakistani police custody.

The organisation also highlighted concerns regarding the treatment of women and girls in custody, including allegations of sexual assault, rape and pressure to engage in sexual acts in exchange for food or other favours.

The rights organisation noted that torture is prohibited under Pakistan's Constitution, which provides safeguards for detainees, including the requirement that a detainee be presented before a magistrate within 24 hours.

According to HRW, Pakistan is also a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention Against Torture, both of which require prompt, impartial and effective investigations into allegations of torture or deaths in custody.

Pakistan is also a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that the arrest, detention or imprisonment of a child must be lawful and used only as a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period.

The HRW report further highlighted what it described as weak enforcement of the 2022 law. In May, the Federal Investigation Agency reportedly told the Lahore High Court that it had registered 364 inquiries nationwide under the law as of April 30, but only 52 had been converted into formal criminal cases.

Of the 266 inquiries conducted in Punjab, where Lahore is located, only 19 resulted in registered First Information Reports, according to figures cited by HRW.

The agency reportedly said limitations in resources and budget had affected its ability to enforce the legislation. HRW also noted that the rules required to implement the 2022 law were approved only in November 2025, several years after the legislation was passed.

Human Rights Watch has called on Pakistani authorities to register a criminal case under the 2022 law and ensure that the investigation is conducted by investigators independent of the Punjab police, with effective oversight from the National Commission for Human Rights.

The organisation also urged authorities to preserve and independently examine all available evidence and remove police officials credibly implicated in the deaths from positions where they could potentially influence or interfere with the investigation, while ensuring due process.

HRW said anyone found responsible should be prosecuted through proceedings that comply with international fair-trial standards.

The rights body further called for stronger safeguards across detention facilities, particularly for women and children.

These measures, according to HRW, should include immediate access to lawyers, independent medical examinations, accurate custody records and prompt notification of family members.

HRW also urged Pakistani authorities to comply with the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders, commonly known as the Bangkok Rules.

The organisation called for appropriate supervision by women police officers at locations other than ordinary station lockups and confidential complaint mechanisms that detainees can use without fear of retaliation.

In its report, HRW said the deaths of Anmol and Amina would test whether the Pakistani government is prepared to effectively implement the 2022 law when police officers are implicated.

The organisation stressed that police stations should be places where the law is enforced and not locations where people can face abuse without accountability. (ANI)

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