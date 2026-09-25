DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Humanitarian activist raises concern over sanitation workers' deaths in Pakistan at UNHRC

Humanitarian activist raises concern over sanitation workers' deaths in Pakistan at UNHRC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], September 25 (ANI): Humanitarian and refugee rights advocate Elisa Allegra Ferrante, while addressing the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, raised concerns over the working conditions and alleged discrimination faced by sanitation workers in Pakistan.

Addressing the Council, Ferrante said sanitation workers continue to face life-threatening conditions due to the practice of manual sewer cleaning without adequate safety measures.

Advertisement

She said that since April 2026, 16 sanitation workers have reportedly died due to suffocation and exposure to toxic gases.

Advertisement

Ferrante alleged that sanitation workers, overwhelmingly belonging to non-Muslim minority communities, are routinely subjected to hazardous manual sewer cleaning without adequate personal protective equipment.

She said such working conditions raise concerns under Articles 6 and 7 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), relating to the right to work and just and favourable conditions of work.

Advertisement

Ferrante also raised concerns over alleged discrimination in municipal employment, claiming that some government and public-sector job advertisements specifically target non-Muslim communities for sanitation work.

She said such practices raise concerns under Article 2 of the ICESCR and Article 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which address non-discrimination and equality before the law.

Calling for international scrutiny, Ferrante urged the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights to consider an official country visit to Pakistan to examine what she described as religiously based labour discrimination and hazardous working conditions faced by sanitation workers.

She further called for an investigation into deaths and occupational hazards affecting sanitation workers in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts