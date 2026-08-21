Humanitarian assistance sent by India arrives in Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], August 21 (ANI): Emergency relief supplies dispatched by India to Colombia reached Bogota and were formally transferred to local officials to assist recovery operations following the severe earthquake that struck the South American nation on August 10.

Advertisement

"The first tranche of humanitarian assistance sent by the Government of India arrived and was handed over to support Colombia in the aftermath of the earthquake of 10 August. India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries," the Indian Embassy in Bogota posted on Thursday on social media platform X.

Advertisement

🇮🇳🤝🇨🇴 Se hizo entrega del primer lote de asistencia humanitaria enviada por el Gobierno de la India para apoyar a Colombia frente a la emergencia ocasionada por el sismo del pasado 10 de agosto. India permanece junto al pueblo colombiano y reafirma su compromiso con el… pic.twitter.com/TTPlklw0DV — India in Colombia (@IndiaEmbBogota) August 20, 2026

An initial consignment containing 20 metric tonnes of disaster relief materials was airlifted by India last week, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reiterating New Delhi's support for the people of Colombia amid the crisis.

Advertisement

"Dispatched the first tranche of the 20 MT relief supplies to Colombia to support ongoing post-earthquake recovery efforts. The assistance includes medicines and medical equipment, temporary shelter and hygiene support, and other essential items needed in the aftermath of the disaster. India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times," EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The humanitarian aid highlights India's position as a primary responder during international natural catastrophes, following a major 7.3-magnitude tremor in Colombia.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Colombian President Abelardo de la Esprella issued an official executive order declaring a 30-day state of economic, social, and ecological emergency across areas impacted by the August 10 disaster.

The order, endorsed after a cabinet assembly in Bogota, applies to 15 impacted departments, including Valle del Cauca, Risaralda, and Caldas, as the administration mobilises resources to address the widespread destruction.

The President noted that his administration plans to reduce funding for non-essential initiatives initiated by the former government to allocate capital towards urgent disaster relief, while ensuring minimal impact on vulnerable populations.

Official statistics released by Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management on Wednesday evening indicated that the 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia resulted in 319 fatalities, 4,469 injuries, and left 260 individuals missing, while rescue personnel successfully extracted 364 survivors.

The disaster management authority added that 476 municipalities spanning 15 departments suffered damage, with approximately 272,830 individuals directly affected by the earthquake. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)