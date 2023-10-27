Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, nations appeal for peace

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 26

As Israel maintained its bombardment of Gaza and its military forces conducted an overnight incursion to destroy Hamas forward posts, the UN has stepped up its appeal for fuel in Gaza as the humanitarian crisis has deepened with doctors ignoring warnings to abandon hospitals.

Fears of a wider war continued to persist as the Israeli military continued hitting targets in Syria and Lebanon, besides its continuous bombing of Gaza, and the US was bringing in military hardware such as air-to-air refuellers that are deployed for battles with a state.

As many as 18 displaced Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombing near a hospital while the entire family of an Al-Jazeera correspondent in Gaza was wiped out in another Israeli air strike. Israel admitted it carried out about 250 airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours which mainly targeted tunnel shafts, rocket launchers and other militant infrastructure. Infections were spreading in hospitals and doctors were conducting amputations with “slight anesthesia”, said reports.

If Israel continues blockading supplies, fuel will run out by Thursday. “The agency is deciding how to ration its supply. Do we give for the incubators or the bakeries?” a UN official told the media on the dilemma facing aid workers, 35 of whom have been killed in the air strikes.

Taking note of illegal Israeli settlers also joining in the gunning down of Palestinians, US President Joe Biden said this amounted to pouring gasoline. “It has to stop. They have to be held accountable. It has to stop now,” Biden said in Washington.

The UN Security Council, meanwhile, remained deadlocked as it has been on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A Russia- China resolution failed to pass as did one moved by the US.

