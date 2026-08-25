"Humanitarian crisis of epic proportions": Trump claims Iran unable to pay "segments" of military, alleges killing of protesters

Washington, DC [US], August 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday alleged that Iran is facing a deepening financial and humanitarian crisis, claiming that the Islamic Republic is unable to pay "large segments" of its military while accusing its authorities of killing protesters related to the unrest that took place at the end of last year over economic hardships in the country.

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Trump made the claims in a post on Truth Social, describing the situation as a humanitarian crisis of "epic proportions" and insisting that it "must be stopped, NOW".

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"The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW," the post read.

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Trump did not provide evidence in the post to substantiate his claims about military payments or the alleged killings.

Earlier on Monday, Trump claimed that Iran was "completely collapsing" as his administration intensified economic pressure on Tehran.

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"IRAN IS COMPLETELY COLLAPSING!!!" Trump wrote in another post.

He also claimed that the United States and Republicans were "winning against EVERYONE", including Iran, which he described as being in an "economic and military death spiral".

Trump's remarks came as his administration moved to further tighten financial pressure on Tehran, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast" against the Islamic Republic following Trump's post.

Bessent said the campaign is aimed at cutting Iran off from international financial networks and restricting revenue streams that Washington says support the Iranian government.

"The US Department of the Treasury has launched Operation Economic Outcast, an unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbours," Bessent said at a press conference.

He described the initiative as an economic offensive targeting Iran's financial connections around the world.

"Our goal is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime," Bessent said.

According to Bessent, the US has identified networks used by Iran to move oil and circumvent sanctions. The Treasury Department has also expanded the categories of Iran-related conduct that could potentially face US sanctions, including activities involving digital assets, technology and shipping.

Bessent said Tehran now faces a choice between international isolation and a return to the global economy.

"Iran now faces a clear choice, with only two paths before them: complete global isolation and a subsistence economy, or a path to normalcy with the opportunity to rejoin the global economy," he added.

The Treasury Secretary also said Washington was pursuing "quiet diplomacy" with countries that maintain economic ties with Iran as the administration considers additional sanctions.

"We find that the best way to engage with countries is through quiet diplomacy, and we are level-setting with every country to tell them our expectations," Bessent said, adding, "We know who they are. They know who they are."

The administration plans to provide countries with specific timelines to end certain economic relationships with Iran and said it would work with international counterparts to address activities linked to Tehran. (ANI)

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