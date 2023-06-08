Hundreds of passengers evacuated from train after fire breaks out in Austrian tunnel

AP

Berlin, June 8

Austrian authorities evacuated hundreds of passengers from a train in a tunnel after a fire broke out Wednesday evening, and officials said around 50 people had slight injuries.

Local authorities said the night train with up to 370 passengers on board was in the tunnel near Fritzens, east of Innsbruck in the Tyrol region, when the blaze started, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Police said about 50 people were slightly injured or suspected to be suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, APA reported.

Railway operator OeBB said that damage to the overhead wires was reported at about 8:40 p.m. and that an automobile on a cargo car attached to the “Nightjet” train from Innsbruck to Amsterdam apparently caught fire. It said in a statement that the fire was extinguished by 10:20 p.m.

The evacuation was completed by shortly after 11 p.m.. authorities said.

The overnight services that OeBB operates to several European destinations sometimes convey passengers’ cars in separate trailers.

OeBB said tents were set up to tend to the rescued passengers. Those who didn’t need medical attention were taken to Innsbruck, where officials were organizing places for them to sleep if required.

About 20 fire services from the region were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised Wednesday evening.