DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Hungarian parliament votes to exit the International Criminal Court

Hungarian parliament votes to exit the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian parliament has voted to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:01 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 30 (ANI/TPS): The Hungarian parliament has voted to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

"With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on X.

In a reply to the post, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said, "Thank you, Hungary, for your clear moral stance!".

Advertisement

Hungaria backs Israel's position against the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants targeting Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper