Hungary receives disabled orphans from Kyiv

Zahony, March 3

Some of Ukraine's most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war.

On Wednesday, a train pulled into the station in Zahony, Hungary, carrying about 200 persons with severe physical and mental disabilities — residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city.

“Territorially, the orphanages are where the rockets flew, where there were bursts of rifle fire. A metro station near the orphanage was blown up,” said Larissa Leonidovna, the director of the Svyatoshinksy orphanage for boys in Kyiv. “We spent more than an hour underground during a bombing.” The disabled refugees, most of them children, disembarked the train into the cold wind of the platform and into the arms of several Poles and Hungarians waiting to receive them. From there, they were escorted to four waiting buses, sent from Poland by the Catholic relief organisation Caritas. With the help of the deputy mayor of Kyiv along with the city's child protection office, Caritas organised the evacuation from the capital as a Russian assault intensified.

The UN refugee agency predicts that up to four million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward. — AP