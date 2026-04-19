Brussels [Belgium], April 19 (ANI): NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has dismissed speculation about a possible US withdrawal from NATO, saying he does not expect Washington to leave the alliance.

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As reported by DW News, Rutte said in an interview with Germany's Die Welt that the United States remains committed to the transatlantic bloc.

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"I don't see the US leaving NATO," Rutte asserted during an interview with the Sunday edition of Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

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The NATO chief further clarified that he holds no doubts concerning Washington's commitment to the nuclear defence of the continent.

According to DW News, Rutte emphasised the critical nature of the American strategic deterrent. "The American nuclear umbrella is the ultimate guarantor of security here in Europe. And I am convinced that it will remain so," he remarked, seeking to quell anxieties within the 32-member alliance following critical comments from US President Donald Trump.

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The uncertainty regarding Washington's future role was highlighted when Trump spoke to Britain's The Telegraph. Asked if he would reassess the US' role in the alliance following the conflict with Iran, Trump stated, "Oh yes, I would say [it's] beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin knows that too, by the way."

Despite this rhetoric, DW News noted that a US president requires a two-thirds Senate majority to legally exit the alliance, a move widely viewed as improbable.

Acknowledging the friction between Washington and its allies, Rutte told Germany's Die Welt newspaper that the US leader's stance stems from long-standing issues regarding military spending.

"President Trump is clearly disappointed with some NATO members," Rutte stated, adding, "I understand his frustration."

These comments follow a high-level meeting at the White House last week, held in the wake of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Reflecting on that encounter, Rutte told CNN that the dialogue was blunt yet constructive.

"He is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies, and I can see his point," he said, describing the interaction as a "very frank, very open discussion, but also a discussion between two good friends".

However, the US President's public messaging remained characteristically sharp. Writing on Truth Social after the meeting, Trump claimed, "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again."

In response to these concerns, DW News reported that Rutte used their April 8 meeting to outline the mutual benefits Washington derives from the alliance.

Speaking to Germany's Die Welt newspaper, the Secretary General highlighted a shift in how European nations view their own responsibilities.

"Europe wants to take on a larger role in NATO. That's good news. It's a development from an unhealthy dependency to a transatlantic alliance based on true partnership," Rutte explained.

He pointed to increased defence efforts from European and Canadian allies as evidence of this transition.

According to the DW News report, Rutte specifically praised Berlin's current trajectory, noting that "Germany is setting an example for many allies in this regard."

He maintained that a more balanced distribution of responsibility would ultimately fortify the partnership.

"And a stronger NATO means a safer world for all of us," Rutte stated, according to DW News, expressing his conviction that the alliance will emerge more resilient if member states continue to bolster their individual contributions. (ANI)

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