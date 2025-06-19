"I have a plan for everything...anything could happen": US President Trump on escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Washington DC [USA], June 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, stating that while he has a plan in place, the outcome remains uncertain.

Trump again refused to say whether he would order a strike on Iran. "I have a plan for everything... anything could happen," he said.

Trump expressed frustration over Iran's decision not to make a deal, stating, "They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them." Trump mentioned that Iran wanted to meet and come to the White House, but his tone suggests uncertainty about the outcome.

He reflected on past negotiations, expressed regret over Iran's missed opportunity to strike a deal, and hinted at the possibility of renewed talks. Trump also underscored the severity of the current crisis, mentioning ongoing meetings and the broader impact of the conflict.

"I have a plan for everything, but we will see what happens. They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them," Trump said, referring to past negotiations with Iran.

He continued, "We talked about it for 60 days, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they had. It's late to meet, but they want to, and they want to come to the White House. I may do that... Anything could happen..."

Highlighting the gravity of the current developments, Trump added, "I have a meeting in the war room in a while. We are in the midst of something terrible. I hate to see so much death and destruction..."

While not revealing his full strategy, Trump hinted that decisions may be made at the last moment. "I have ideas as to what I could do, but they are not final. I like to finalise one second before it's due. Things change. Especially with war..."

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. In Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, reported Anadolu Agency, citing Iranian media reports.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day. As Iran and Israel continue to trade strikes, US President Donald Trump held a situation room meeting on Wednesday to discuss US options, reported CNN.

On Thursday, Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) said that air force is carrying out a "series of attacks" in Tehran and other parts of Iran. Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said air defence systems had been activated over Tehran. (ANI)

