"I have a plan for my country, we want to build Bangladesh together," says BNP leader Tarique Rahman; urges people to maintain peace

Dhaka (Bangladesh); December 25 (ANI): Returning to the country after 17 years, Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was accorded a grand reception at the capital's 300 Feet road in Purbachal area.

Advertisement

He stepped onto the reception stage at 3:52 pm on Thursday and then addressed party leaders and activists. He began his speech with the words "Dear Bangladesh."

Advertisement

He urged people to maintain peace and order in the country, avoid any disorder and face challenges with patience

Advertisement

"Our beloved motherland was achieved in 1971 through the blood sacrifice of millions of martyrs," Tarique Rahman said in his speech.

"In the same way, on November 7, 1975, through the soldiers-people's uprising, the country was saved from imperialist forces. Similarly, in the 1990 movement against autocracy, the working people of this country restored their democratic rights. Yet, conspiracies by plotters did not stop. We then witnessed in 2024... Just as the people of this country achieved independence in 1971, in 2024 the students and masses--farmers, workers, housewives, men and women, madrasa students--people of all classes and professions regardless of party affiliation--on August 5, 2024, protected the independence and sovereignty of this country," he added.

Advertisement

Rahman, who is son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, said the people of Bangladesh "today want to reclaim their fundamental rights".

"Dear brothers and sisters, today the people of Bangladesh want to regain the right to speak. They want to regain their democratic rights. The people of Bangladesh want to receive their rightful share according to their merit. Now is the time to build the country together," he said.

"Today the time has come for us all to build the country together. This country has people of the hills, and it also has people of the plains. Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and people of various religions live in this country. We want to build such a Bangladesh together--the Bangladesh that a mother dreams of. That is, a safe Bangladesh. A Bangladesh where a woman, a man, or a child--whoever it may be--can safely leave home and, God willing, return home safely," he added.

Rahman referred to various sections of people in the country and noted that nearly half of the country's population comprises of women.

"There are over 40 million young people, about 50 million children, around four million persons with disabilities, and tens of millions of farmers and workers. These people have expectations from the state. They have aspirations for this country," he said.

"If today we all unite, if we all pledge together, then we can fulfill the expectations of these tens of millions of people, God willing," he said.

He recalled sacrifices made by people of in 1971 and also slammed the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Dear brothers and sisters, in 1971 our martyrs sacrificed their lives to build such a Bangladesh. Over the past 15 years, under autocracy, hundreds of thousands have been victims of enforced disappearances and killings. Not only political party members, but innocent people protesting oppression were tortured and killed. 2024 is a recent memory--how we saw our young generation sacrifice their lives to protect the independence and sovereignty of this country."

He referred to the recent killing of radical leader Osman Hadi.

"A few days ago, Osman Hadi, a brave member of the courageous generation of the 2024 movement, was murdered. Osman Hadi became a martyr. Osman Hadi wanted democracy to be established for the people of this country. He wanted the democratic rights of the people to be restored. He wanted the people of this country to regain their democratic and economic rights," Rahman said.

"If we want to repay the blood debt of those martyred in the 2024 movement, as also Osman Hadi, as well as those martyred in 1971 and those victimized during the period of autocracy, then let us build the Bangladesh we aspire to. Where we all work together. Where we all build our desired Bangladesh together," he added.

Rahman alleged that "various agents of imperialist forces" are currently engaged in conspiracies.

"We must be patient. We must exercise restraint--especially the members of the young generation. You will lead this country in the coming days. You must take responsibility today to build this country beautifully, on a strong foundation--on a democratic foundation and a strong economic foundation. Everyone must unite to form responsible national leadership."

He also referred to the leaders on stage with him.

"Let us all raise our hands and pray to Allah for His mercy, so that together--those on the stage and those outside--we can lead this country and build the Bangladesh that the people expect. At any cost, we must maintain peace and order in this country. In the face of any provocation, we must remain calm," he said.

"We want peace in the country. We want peace in the country. We want peace in the country," he added.

The BNP leader also referred to US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"Dear brothers and sisters, Martin Luther King--have you heard the name? He had a famous line. Standing on the soil of Bangladesh today, as a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, I want to say before you all: I have a plan for my country."

Rahman said public cooperation is essential to implement plans in the people's interest.

"If these plans and actions are to be implemented for the development of the country and to change the fate of the people, then dear brothers and sisters, I need the cooperation of every single person present in this sea of people and across Bangladesh's democratic forces. If you stand by us, if you support us, God willing, we will be able to implement this plan," he said.

"If Allah's mercy and help remain with this country and its people, God willing, we will be able to build our desired Bangladesh. Today let us all pledge together that if we come to responsibility in the future, we will try our utmost to govern the country according to the justice exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)," he added.

Rahman said he will go to meet his mother, "Leader of the Nation Khaleda Zia--a woman who loved the soil and people of this country more than her own life. You all know what has happened to her."

"As a son, my heart lies beside my mother's hospital bed. But the people for whom she sacrificed her life--the people of this country--I cannot abandon them. That is why, before going to the hospital, I came to express gratitude to the people. And that is why, before going to the hospital, I am standing here today to thank you all--those present here and those watching me across Bangladesh on television."

He emphasised maintaining peace several times in his speech.

"We must ensure that no matter what religion we follow, what class we belong to, which political party we are part of, or even if we are politically unaffiliated. We must ensure at any cost that we preserve peace and order in this country and reject disorder. At any cost, we must ensure the safety of the people--children, women, men, people of all ages, classes, and religions. This must be our demand today. Let us pledge together today: together we will work, together we will build our Bangladesh, God willing," he said.

"I end my speech by asking for your prayers, urging you all at any cost to maintain peace and order in the country, to avoid any disorder, and to face challenges with patience. I express my gratitude to you all for welcoming me in this manner," he added.

On Wednesday night around 12:15 am, the Bangladesh Airlines regular flight (BG-202) carrying Tarique Rahman departed London's Heathrow Airport for Dhaka.

The BNP acting chairman will become a voter on December 27.

Rahman was arrested during the army-backed caretaker government of 2007-08.

After his release, he went to London with his family and did not return to the country.

On February 8, 2018--the day Khaleda Zia was sentenced and sent to prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust case--the BNP Standing Committee meeting appointed Rahman as acting chairman of the party.

For the past seven years, he has led the party from London via video calls.

After the change in power on August 5 last year, he was acquitted one by one of the cases filed during the Awami League period through legal battles, paving the way for his return to the country.

In January this year, Khaleda Zia went to London for medical treatment and met her son after a long time. After treatment, she returned to Bangladesh, but Rahman did not. Speculation arose over his return, with party leaders repeatedly citing security concerns.

BNP had earlier announced a partial list of candidates for the 13th parliamentary election, stating that Tarique Rahman would vote for the first time from Bogura-6 constituency. Following that announcement, the possibility of his return grew stronger.

Finally, on December 12, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that Rahman would return to the country on December 25. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)