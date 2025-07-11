"I request you to join me in this effort, to lead a meaningful life in the service of others," Dalai Lama says

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tibetan monk Dalai Lama while thanking all his followers for their greetings on his 90th birthday said that this was an important milestone of his life.

The Dalai Lama said that he requested his followers to join him in his effort of spreading kindness and peace across the world.

In a post on X on Friday, he said, "Thank You Message: Dear Brothers and Sisters, Thank you for your warm greetings on my 90th birthday. I very much appreciate your kind gesture. The 90th birthday is conventionally considered an important milestone in one's life. I have dedicated myself to spreading the message of compassion and kindness, which I believe is the basis for peace and happiness in this world, and will continue doing so. As I often tell my friends and well-wishers, I would request you to join me in this effort, to be warm-hearted and to lead a meaningful life in the service of others; that will be the best birthday gift to me. I feel my life has been of some benefit to people across the world, and I dedicate the rest of my time to the service of others. Thank you and with my good wishes, Dalai Lama"

Thank You Message Dear Brothers and Sisters, Thank you for your warm greetings on my 90th birthday. I very much appreciate your kind gesture. The 90th birthday is conventionally considered an important milestone in one’s life. I have dedicated myself to spreading the message… pic.twitter.com/s7tr6HUJZr — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 11, 2025

Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala on July 6 with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life.

Speaking before a gathering at the Tsuglagkhang temple, he reflected on his spiritual journey and urged everyone to follow a path of kindness and selflessness.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, along with other dignitaries and well-wishers, attended the celebration.

90th Birthday Message On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in… pic.twitter.com/bfWjAZ18BO — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 5, 2025

In his speech, the Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of love, unity and service to others.

"As far as I am concerned, I have a human life. As humans, it is natural for us to have love in our heart for one another and to help one another. Since we came from a country where Buddhist religion and spirituality has spread, there is a strong sense of brotherhood and sisterhood amongst us. The main practice is as said in Bodhisattva way of life -- considering all beings as my friends and relatives, and I always think of serving beings with the best of my abilities," he said. (ANI)

