"I will come to New York": Netanyahu hits back at Mamdani, accuses him of "fomenting hate"

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday discussed his plans to travel to New York in September to address the United Nations General Assembly, forcefully rejecting attempts by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to declare him unwelcome and calling out the mayor for allegedly promoting divisions and antisemitism.

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"My answer to Mamdani, I will come to New York to fight for the truth of the Jewish people," Netanyahu declared in an interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. "I intend to come and speak the truth, speak for Israel and for the Israeli-American alliance from the podium of the United Nations."

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After Mamdani called him a war criminal and said he was not welcome in New York, Netanyahu accused the mayor of aligning with "Hamas murderers" and supporting the October 7 attack on the Israeli public.

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"What Mamdani is supporting, his wife, his family - he celebrated October 7th massacre, the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust," Netanyahu said. "He's basically supporting - he tries to say that he doesn't - but he's supporting the Hamas murderers who raped our women then beheaded them, burnt babies alive, slaughtered our men, took innocent people hostages, 251 men, women, children, babies. That's who he's supporting."

Netanyahu turned the allegations of genocide against Israel back onto Hamas, emphasising the contrast between Israeli military objectives and the militants' intent.

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"And they're the ones who are responsible for genocide. They would have killed as their charter says and as they themselves proclaimed, they would have killed every single Jew in Israel and every Jew in the world," he stated. "So the genocide charge belongs to our enemies. What we're doing is trying to fight this genocidal terrorist organization that embeds itself among civilians, prevents us from moving the civilians out of harm's way... That's where the real criminals are."

The Israeli Prime Minister sharply criticised Mamdani's leadership of New York City, arguing that previous mayors sought to unite the metropolis rather than divide it.

"Mamdani is aligning himself with the criminals... but the worst thing is that he's tormenting his own citizens, his own voters," Netanyahu said. "I've been to New York so many times over the years, I've met all the New York mayors. They all saw themselves as mayors of all New Yorkers, not putting - pitting one part of the population against the other."

Netanyahu asserted that the mayor's rhetoric creates a dangerous environment for Jewish residents in New York.

"He's fomenting hate. He's supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers: Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone. But he's trying to turn one group against the other and he's foisting hate and fear," Netanyahu warned. "I speak to Jewish Americans in New York and they're afraid right now."

Connecting municipal political rhetoric directly to local violence, Netanyahu highlighted a recent attack outside a New York synagogue.

"I don't think it's accidental that after he made this hate speech against Israel and against me, the next day a Jew is stabbed coming out of a synagogue... with a cry of 'Allahu Akbar,'" Netanyahu said. "So, I think that it's shameful. This thing is very bad for New York. I think it's very bad for peace."

A man identified as Raul Morales, 51, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime after two men were stabbed Thursday afternoon in broad daylight on Manhattan's Upper West Side, according to CNN.

Prosecutors alleged in court that Morales first approached a 57-year-old Asian man from behind and shouted "Allahu Akbar" before plunging a knife into his back, without provocation. Four blocks from this attack, Morales stabbed a Jewish man wearing a kippah who had just left the synagogue in the chest with a screwdriver, prosecutors alleged, according to CNN.

Netanyahu reiterated that no political pushback from City Hall will stop him from taking the world stage in New York later this fall to defend Israel and its alliance with the United States.

His remarks come as New York Mayor Zohan Mamdani on Wednesday called on the US federal government to execute the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while reiterating that the Israeli leader is "not welcome" in New York City.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large. As I've said, I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes, as I do for anyone else charged by the ICC," he said.

Mamdani's latest remarks come days after he told The New York Times that his administration was engaged in an "active conversation" with the New York City Law Department to determine the extent of the city's legal authority if Netanyahu visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September. (ANI)

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