DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "I will get impeached": Trump reveals midterm poll anxieties to Republicans after strikes on Venezuela

"I will get impeached": Trump reveals midterm poll anxieties to Republicans after strikes on Venezuela

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], January 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed his concerns over the 2026 midterm elections at a House Republican caucus retreat in Washington, warning that if the Grand Old Party fails to retain control of the House in November, the Democrats will find a "reason" to impeach him.

Advertisement

"You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don't win the midterms...they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said, as quoted by The Hill.

Advertisement

"I'll get impeached," he added, highlighting the 2026 midterm elections as crucial for his political future.

Advertisement

During his address, Trump acknowledged the historical pattern of incumbent parties losing seats in midterm elections and expressed concern about public dissatisfaction with his leadership and the economy.

"We will have a successful presidency. I will say that... But even if it's a successful presidency--and it's been nothing like what we're doing--we had a very good day," Trump said.

Advertisement

"But they say when you win the presidency, you lose the midterms. You're all brilliant people. You've been in the business longer than I have. I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on in the mind of the public," he added.

According to The Hill, after securing a series of victories in November, Democrats are heading into 2026 with renewed confidence and optimism about reclaiming control of the House in the midterm elections.

While a Democratic takeover appears likely, expectations of a sweeping landslide victory remain uncertain. However, the broader political environment still leans in the Democrats' favour.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also delivered a similar warning late last month while speaking at Turning Point USA's America Fest in Arizona, The Hill reported.

Johnson cautioned that losing the House majority would lead to what he described as aggressive action by Democrats, saying they would move to impeach Trump and create widespread political turmoil.

"If we lose the House majority, the radical left, as you've already heard, is going to impeach President Trump," Johnson said, as quoted by The Hill.

"They're going to create absolute chaos. We cannot let that happen," he added.

Trump was previously impeached in 2019, more than a year after Democrats took control of the House, and again in 2021, shortly before the end of his first term.

More recently, some Democrats have suggested the possibility of impeachment in response to the US operation in Venezuela's capital of Caracas last week and the capture of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilian Flores. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts