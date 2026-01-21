Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted he would not use force to acquire Greenland, marking his clearest statement yet ruling out military action even as he pressed for US control of the Arctic island during an address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable," Trump said. "But I won't do that. Okay. Now everyone says, oh, good."

Trump said his remarks were aimed at addressing speculation over the possible use of military power.

"That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force," he said.

Reiterating his demand for control of Greenland, Trump said, "All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland."

He later underlined that he envisioned full US ownership of Greenland rather than an expanded agreement.

"All we're asking for is to get Greenland, including right title and ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it," Trump said. "You can't defend it on a lease."

Calling for talks with European allies, Trump urged "immediate negotiations" on a potential US acquisition of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO member.

Laying out what he described as the strategic case for the move, Trump said, "It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us."

"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have," he added.

Trump also argued that US control of Greenland would strengthen the NATO alliance.

"This would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance," he said, adding that he believes the US has been "treated very unfairly by NATO."

Reiterating his demand for control of Greenland, Trump said "no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland, other than the United States."

"Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory," he said. "We're a great power, much greater than people even understand."

Trump also criticised Denmark over Greenland, calling it "ungrateful" and linking his remarks to World War II-era events.

"Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting, and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland. So the United States was then compelled, and we did it," Trump said, while referring to the US role in defending the territory.

Lamenting the US decision at the time to allow Denmark to retain Greenland as a territory, Trump said, "How stupid were we to do that?"

"But we did it, but we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now?" he added.

Trump's remarks came as Greenland continued to dominate diplomatic conversations at Davos, with his push to acquire the autonomous territory opening one of the biggest rifts between Washington and its western allies in decades. Trump earlier said he would hold a number of meetings on Greenland at the summit.

Asked how far he was prepared to go to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO member, Trump told reporters, "You'll find out."

As allies responded to Trump's claims, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that "thoughtful diplomacy" was needed as tensions rise within the alliance.

"There are these tensions at the moment, there's no doubt," Rutte said.

France also called for a NATO exercise in Greenland and said it was ready to contribute, Macron's office said.

Greenland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the island's population of 57,000 must be prepared for military force.

Trump's appearance at Davos followed a delayed arrival in Switzerland earlier in the day, after Air Force One was forced to turn back following takeoff due to what was described as a "minor electrical issue", requiring an aircraft change.

He later landed in Zurich a few hours behind schedule before travelling onward to Davos, arriving as his engagement with world leaders was being closely watched amid mounting pushback from allies over his bid to seize control of mineral-rich Greenland, a move described as having the potential to shake the global order. (ANI)

