Davos [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on India's ambitious nuclear expansion plans, including the integration of nuclear power with renewables to meet growing energy demands while advancing decarbonization goals.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Thursday, Grossi highlighted India's push to expand nuclear energy to deliver clean, reliable power.

Advertisement

India is moving ahead with ambitious plans to expand nuclear energy as a way to deliver clean, reliable power for its growing needs. Met with @mnreindia’s @JoshiPralhad at @wef’s #WEF26 in Davos to reiterate that the @IAEAorg stands ready to support 🇮🇳’s civil nuclear programme… pic.twitter.com/YU7JfMvITR — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) January 22, 2026

"India is moving ahead with ambitious plans to expand nuclear energy as a way to deliver clean, reliable power for its growing needs. Met with @mnreindia @JoshiPralhad at @wef's #WEF26 in Davos to reiterate that the @IAEAorg stands ready to support the civil nuclear programme as it moves forward," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared that their conversation delved into various aspects of nuclear collaboration, including India's broader vision for sustainable, clean energy down the line.

Advertisement

Engaged in a discussion with @rafaelmgrossi, Director General, @iaeaorg, on strengthening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy within a diversified low-carbon energy framework. Apprised him of the SHANTI Bill/Act and India’s approach to ensuring reliable base-load… pic.twitter.com/JcxlmoYo7d — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 22, 2026

In a post on X, Joshi said, "Engaged in a discussion with @rafaelmgrossi, Director General, @iaeaorg on strengthening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy within a diversified low-carbon energy framework. Apprised him of the SHANTI Bill/Act and India's approach to ensuring reliable base-load power, alongside a rapidly expanding renewable energy capacity, including a long-term vision of 100 GW of nuclear energy. The discussion covered integrated energy planning, the complementary role of nuclear power with renewables in advancing energy security and decarbonisation, capacity building, and cooperation on advanced technologies such as small modular reactors and nuclear-renewable hybrid systems, aligned with India's climate commitments and long-term clean energy goals. #WEF2026 #Davos."

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant. India is Pitched as One of the World's Fastest-Growing Renewable Energy Markets at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to partner in India's rapid clean energy expansion at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)