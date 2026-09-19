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Home / World / IAEA condemns attacks on nuclear facilities after drone hits Kursk Nuclear Plant cooling tower

IAEA condemns attacks on nuclear facilities after drone hits Kursk Nuclear Plant cooling tower

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had condemned attacks on nuclear facilities after a drone struck the cooling tower of a reactor unit at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia, warning that such incidents could pose risks to nuclear safety and security.

The IAEA said it was informed that the cooling tower was hit by a drone early Thursday. The reactor unit was operating at the time of the incident, but its operating mode remained unchanged and no fire was reported, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

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In a post on X, the IAEA quoted Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi as saying, “The IAEA has been informed that the cooling tower of a reactor unit of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian Federation was hit by a drone early on Thursday. It was reported that the unit was operating at the time, but its operating mode did not change and there was no fire. DG@rafaelmgrossisays all attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable as they could endanger nuclear safety and security, irrespective of where they occur. DG Grossi also reiterates call for maximum military restraint to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident."

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The incident came amid continued exchanges of strikes between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials on Wednesday (local time) said at least 19 people were injured in Russian missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv and surrounding areas. Ukraine's Air Force said it destroyed or suppressed 131 Russian aerial targets during overnight attacks, with Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa among the main areas targeted, according to Al Jazeera.

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Strikes were reported at 36 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at five sites.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces targeted metallurgical and electronics plants, military-industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and transport facilities in the three regions. It also said three bulk carriers and a ferry used to transport supplies for the Ukrainian military were hit at the port of Chornomorsk.

In Odesa, seven people, including two children, were injured, while residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged, Ukrainian authorities said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian drone attack struck an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region. Regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said the resulting fire had been extinguished. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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