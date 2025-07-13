DT
Home / World / IAEA inspectors reported a shooting near nuclear power plant last night

IAEA inspectors reported a shooting near nuclear power plant last night

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Zaporizhia [Ukraine], July 13 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard gunfire last night in the vicinity of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was announced on July 13 by the agency's press service.

"The IAEA group at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant reported that it heard hundreds of small arms shots last night," the organization said in a statement on its social network page.

The IAEA stressed that this is a sign of military activity that could pose a threat to the station.

On July 12, the Director General of the IAEA announced that the organization had been informed about a Ukrainian drone strike on the administration of Energodar in the Zaporizhia region. He stressed that such incidents could further jeopardize nuclear safety during the conflict in Ukraine. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

